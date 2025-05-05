The Terminal List season 2 gets exciting filming update from Prime Video

If you've missed seeing Chris Pratt in uniform, you'll be happy to know that his Prime Video series, The Terminal List season 2, finally has a positive filming update and the one we've been eagerly waiting for! The series was renewed all the way back in February 2023, and it's been a long wait.

The Terminal List season 2 has officially started filming! The streamer shared the exciting news on social media with a picture of Pratt in character as Lieutenant CommanderJames Reece holding a gun, and the clapperboard in front of him. All I can say is, yes sir! Check out the image below:

Season 2 of The Terminal List is now in production. pic.twitter.com/nyyz40hU06 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 2, 2025

You can see that it not only reads season 2, but it also says "True Believer" on it. This is because the show is based on the book series by author Jack Carr. The first season adapted the first novel of the same name, and season 2 is bringing to life the second novel called, you guessed it, True Believer. Though the rest of the action drama's future is still unknown at this time, the novel series does have a total of seven books. It's very possible this production could be going on for a while. Fingers crossed!

The first season premiered all the way back in July 2022, and so we're nearing almost three years since we've had new episodes. With The Terminal List season 2 just starting filming now, it's probably still going to be a while before we see the next chapter of the James Reece story. There's months of filming, plus post-production to get through.

The Terminal List on Prime Video

Why it's taking so long for The Terminal List season 2 to get here

So what's been the hold up? It's very possible that Pratt's very busy schedule is what has delayed his availability for the Prime Video series. He's had The Super Mario Bros. Movie; Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3; and The Electric State on Netflix starring opposite Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown. He's certainly been booked and busy!

There's also a prequel series in the works, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, which began filming in March 2024. Pratt reprised his role and is in the project, as well as Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards. So saying a lot has been going on would definitely be an understatement. Look, it's never great as a fan to be waiting anxiously for the next season of your favorite show. But, it is always great to see the success of our favorite actors.

We can't fault them for their busy schedules. The good news is that production is now underway for The Terminal List season 2. That means we're one step closer to getting the new episodes. And we can't wait!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about The Terminal List season 2 on Prime Video.