The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1, episode 6 recap: You never know who to trust

It’s hard to believe that we’re up to the penultimate episode of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1. We pick up off the back of that loss at the end of Dark Wolf episode 5, and now there are many questions about who to trust.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1, episode 6.

I will say that I have to question the continuity of injuries in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1. While episode 6 deals with Ben handling the shrapnel from the bomb blast at the end of episode, later on, that injury seems to be completely forgotten about. There should still be some sort of limp there.

At least Tal’s injuries are remembered about, and she’s walking slowly as the bruises all start to come out. Tal is alone for the majority of the episode, but she joins in with the rest of the team at the very end.

Taylor Kitsch (Ben Edwards) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video

Ben finds the rest of the team in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 6

After handling his wounds, Ben heads back to where Mo and Landry are. Mo’s going to be okay after being shot, and he’s clearly upright and mobile. Again, there are a few questions about the continuity of injuries, but there’s a lot more going on in this episode, as Ben shares that Eliza is dead and that there are a lot of questions about The Shepherd.

There are also questions about Hastings, who finally rejoins the group after laying the body of the German Intelligence officer in a church and repenting for his sins. This is going to play on his mind for some time, especially with the way episode 6 ends!

Jed is one step ahead of everyone else, sharing that he’s brought The Shepherd in for questioning. Jed says that a network The Shepherd was in was infiltrated, and The Shepherd panicked. Who is this man? Well, it turns out that it’s Vahid, and it doesn’t take long for Jed to execute him. It’s no wonder he was missing from the Geneva meeting as Iran was getting the approval to use nuclear technology.

Dar Salim (Mohammed Farooq) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video

The team has a new mission to deliver faulty bearings

As Hastings shares that German Intelligence were the ones attacking them, the team regroups and figures out the next plan. It’s to deliver the briefcase with the wrong bearings to the Iranians.

While this seems to work out, it’s soon clear that there’s something fishy going on. The bearings are actually real, and now Iran has their hands on nuclear technology.

As this goes on, we cut to Jed, who is with the real Shepherd, Vahid’s brother, Cyrus. He sacrificed his brother for his own mission, which is to get nuclear technology in the hands of the Iranians, but apparently not so that he can use it. He wants to leverage it to prevent it being needed as a war machine.

Well, Tal ends up checking in on all the messages between Jed and The Shepherd. When Mossad tells Tal that The Shepherd is dead and to stand down, she asks for the time The Shepherd was killed. Sure enough, there is a message after the time of death, which tells Tal that Jed has lied. Again.

So, she goes on a mission to find out where the two are, taking a photo to send to the boys on the ground. Realizing that Jed has played them, they decide to fire at the plane, killing all the Iranian soldiers and the minister who was on there. The minister calls Cyrus, so he and Jed can hear the commotion that’s going on.

Hastings isn’t there for this, as he told Ben that he was out after all the lies that they’ve been told. The goal posts of the mission keep changing, and he can’t do it anymore. However, he does secretly go to the air strip to make sure the mission plays out as expected, and he watches as Ben and the others take down all the Iranians.

Shiraz Tzarfarti (Tal Varon) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video

Jed has time to burn everyone in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

Hastings will probably want to return to the others, though. Thanks to the phone call, Jed has time to plan ahead. He sends an email that burns Ben, Mo, Landry, and Hastings, making it look like they’re traitors to their country.

Of course, Jed makes sure that they all know this, and that’s when Tal arrives. As she learns that everyone is burned, she realizes that maybe she’s the only one who can help. The problem is that she’s disobeyed Mossad orders and didn’t wait for her extraction. She’ll need to get through to Mossad that The Shepherd is still alive, and that the other men she’s been working for aren’t the traitors.

At least there is hope in this, as Jed probably thought that Tal was burned as well. Plus, maybe, German Intelligence can help in some way?

It’s all to play for in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 finale.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf airs on Wednesdays on Prime Video.