The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 2 probably won't happen (and that's a good thing)

When The Terminal List: Dark Wolf arrived, we were excited to see how Ben Edwards went from SEAL to CIA operative. Now we’ve come to the end of the first season, and there’s absolutely no need for more.

Now, I swear that The Terminal List: Dark Wolf was billed as a limited series when it first came out. Of course, now, I can’t find where that was said, but that’s the nature of the internet. Things can be changed, but when watching The Terminal List prequel series, it was always clear that this show only had to be a limited series.

There probably isn’t going to be a second season, and that’s a good thing for the overall storytelling. We just don’t need it considering what we learned in The Terminal List

Raife Hastings (Tom Hopper), Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video

We saw how Ben Edwards ended up in the CIA

When we first met Ben Edwards in The Terminal List and heard of his backstory with Chris Pratt’s James Reece, it was hard to understand why this man would end up being part of such a murderous plot. How could he go from someone Reece trusted with his life, to someone Reece was willing to kill?

Then The Terminal List: Dark Wolf explained it all. We got this opportunity to see how a man can change due to the events in his life. Over the course of seven episodes, we watched as Ben lost his world, lost a friend, and even lost his own humanity at times. There were always clues that he would go dark, and that he would do bad things believing that they were the right thing to do at the time.

And so, the end of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf gets us to the point of Ben joining the CIA.

Of course, with it ending just with Ben doing the lie detector test for the CIA, there is a potential storyline to see how he joins the team and agrees to do the work that he does in The Terminal List season 1. However, we probably don’t need it considering there is another character.

Dar Salim (Mohammed Farooq) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video

Mo Farooq will become a bigger player in The Terminal List season 2

We met Mo in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, and there were moments when he would cross the line. At the same time, he struggled to kill when he should, offering us a look at his humanity despite all the bad that he’s seen.

In True Believer, he is more of a villain of the story, and that means The Terminal List season 2 is likely to give us Mo as a bad guy. However, this is where we could see some of the aftermath of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf play out. After all, we saw how Mo chose to kill a man in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1’s finale, but we didn’t see how he would clear his name fully after he was burned by Jed Haverford.

Instead of a second sequel to the prequel series, how about another prequel series? We could get one focused on Mo, which could explain whatever he does in the second season once The Terminal List season 2 finally arrives.

As for now, I don’t expect to see a second season of Dark Wolf, and I don’t think it’s needed. I am looking forward to The Terminal List season 2, though.

The Terminal List and The Terminal List: Dark Wolf are both available to stream on Prime Video.