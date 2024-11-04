The Traitors season 3 premieres almost one year after season 2 on Peacock
It was during the second season that peacock gave us the exciting news about The Traitors season 3. Yes, it would happen, and now we know when!
The wait for The Traitors seems like a long one. The truth is, it’s not actually that long. The show will premiere its third season almost a year after the premiere of season 2. We can’t really complain about that, as the show did need to film first!
The Traitors season 3 premiere date confirmed
Peacock has confirmed that The Traitors season 3 will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 9. Yes, that’s in 2025. It gives us a thrilling and juicy start to the new year, right? Alan Cumming revealed the date on The Today Show.
As with the previous two seasons, the episodes will release on a weekly basis. This is the best way to watch the show as it allows us to chat to friends about the way the story is going. We get to talk all about the tactics and whether some of the contestants are being terrible Faithfuls or Traitors.
Meet the cast of The Traitors season 3
Alan Cumming is back as the host for another season. As with the previous two seasons, the show was filmed at Ardross Castle in Scotland. It’s a gorgeous setting for a show all about deceit and tactics.
This is a season with celebrities. There are 21 competing for the grand prize, with at least three of them chosen to be Traitors at first.
The cast is:
- Wells Adams from The Bachelorette season 12
- Sam Asghari, a model and actor
- Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai
- Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- Jeremy Collins from Survivor: San Juan del Su
- Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac
- Dylan Efron from Down to Earth with Zac Efro
- Nikki Garcia, a retired WWE Wrestler
- Bob Harper, a personal trainer from The Biggest Loser
- Britney Haynes from Big Brother 1
- Rob Mariano from Survivor: Marquesas
- Dorinda Medley from The Real Housew
- es of New York City
- Ciara Miller from Summer House
- Lord Ivar Mountbatten, an Aristocrat
- Danielle Reyes from Big Brother 3
- Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules
- Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset
- Tony Vlachos from Survivor: Cagayan
- Carolyn Wiger from Survivor 44
- Gabby Windey from The Bachelor season 26
The Traitors season 3 premieres on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 on Peacock.