The Traitors season 4 premiere date finally confirmed by Peacock – find out when it returns

Fans have been anxiously waiting to find out when The Traitors season 4 would arrive on Peacock, and the wait is finally over!

Peacock’s Emmy-winning reality series will be back at the beginning of the new year, with season 4 set to premiere on Thursday, January 8, 2026. This will mark the earliest a new season will premiere in the new year with the new season kicking off on the second Thursday of the month, as host Alan Cumming welcomes a new group of reality TV stars and entertainment personalities to the hills of Scotland and into The Traitors castle.

While not yet confirmed, it is expected that the season will once again kick off with a special three-episode premiere before pivoting to weekly releases. This will then keep the series airing through the first months of the new year, leading up to an early March finale.

This season promises to be another amazing installment for the show, with one of the most diverse casts the show has seen yet. Competing this season are players from Survivor, Big Brother, Dancing with the Stars, the Bravo-verse, a pair of Olympians, a returning contestant from season 3, and more stars from some of the fans’ favorite shows. The season 4 cast includes:

Natalie Anderson (Survivor, The Amazing Race)

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (Survivor)

Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars)

Rob Cesternino (Survivor)

Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill, Laguna Beach)

Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

Ron Funches (Comedian)

Maura Higgins (Love Island)

Donna Kelce (Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom)

Kristen Kish (Top Chef)

Tara Lipinski (Olympic figure skater)

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City, The Traitors season 3)

Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother, The Challenge)

Monet x Change (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Eric Nam (Singer)

Michael Rapaport (Actor)

Rob Rausch (Love Island)

Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Ian Terry (Big Brother)

Colton Brown-Underwood (The Bachelor)

Johnny Weir (Olympic figure skater)

Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

The Traitors season 4 is one that fans will not want to miss, and Cumming has been hyping the season up as one of the show's best yet. In fact, he's even gone as far as teasing that the season features a scene in it that is the greatest moment in Traitors history.

Considering we've seen some pretty great and iconic moments occur in the game already, we're eager to see what goes down that wowed Cumming so much he called it the greatest moment in the show's history! It must be something major and we're certainly excited to see what goes down in the castle this season when The Traitors returns for its fourth season!