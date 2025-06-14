The Traitors season 4 star-studded cast features talent from Big Brother and more

The popular reality show The Traitors is officially coming back for a fourth season on Peacock. Produced by Studio Lambert and hosted by Alan Cumming, the new installment is currently being filmed in Scotland. An official premiere date has not been set yet, but it's expected to return sometime in early 2026.

The show, set in a remote Scottish castle, separates players into two groups. You have the "Faithfuls," who are determined to expose and remove the "Traitors." Then, you have the Traitors, who quietly conspire to sabotage and eliminate the Faithfuls. Of course, like any other reality competition series, there's a hefty grand prize on the line waiting for the last player or team standing to claim it all.

This season, the cast brings together a dynamic mix of reality TV veterans, athletes, and actors. We're talking fan favorites from shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race, Big Brother, The Real Housewives, Survivor and Dancing with the Stars, alongside well-known personalities from the entertainment and sports worlds.

Below, we take a closer look at the all-star cast ready to outwit, outplay, and outlast as they compete for the grand prize in this thrilling new season of The Traitors.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA -- Season 16 -- Pictured: Porsha Williams -- | Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams is best known for being a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She first joined the show in 2012 and stayed until 2021 before making a comeback by rejoining the cast in 2024. She also had her own spinoff series titled Porsha's Family Matters. You can currently catch her on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16, airing on Bravo.

MAR VISTA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Colton Underwood stars in a new ad campaign for Tubi, the world’s largest free movie and TV streaming service on October 8, 2019, in Mar Vista, California. | Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Tubi

Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood is a former professional football player who starred as the lead on The Bachelor season 23 in 2019. In 2021, he made history as the first Bachelor lead to come out as gay. That same year, his Netflix docuseries Coming Out Colton was released.

THE TRAITORS -- "Let Battle Commence" Episode 301 -- Pictured: Dorinda Medley -- | Euan Cherry/Peacock

Dorinda Medley

Most people may recognize Dorinda Medley as being a cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City from 2015 to 2020. However, she also competed on The Traitors season 3. Unfortunately, she was the first contestant to be eliminated from the competition. Now, it looks like she's back to compete again for the cash prize!

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 28, 2024 | Jason Mendez/GettyImages

Michael Rapaport

Michael Rapaport is a well-known actor and comedian known for starring in shows such as Friends, Boston Public, My Name Is Earl, Prison Break, Justified, Atypical and Only Murders in the Building. The Traitors isn't the first reality show he's competed on. He was also a contestant on The Masked Singer season 10.

Monét X Change At The 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards | Frazer Harrison/GettyImages

Monét X Change

Monét X Change is best known for her memorable performances on RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. She was crowned one of the winners of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 4. For winning, she secured a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmetics and a cash prize of $100,000.

Mark Ballas At The WNET Group 2024 Gala Honoring Rita Moreno | Bryan Bedder/GettyImages

Mark Ballas

Mark Ballas served as a professional dancer on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, where he won the competition three times. In 2011, he earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Choreography for his work on the show.

Here's a list of the rest of The Traitors season 4 cast: