Buckle up for a wild ride of deceit and 'murder' on The Traitors season 4 (release schedule)

As soon as we knew The Traitors season 4 was happening, we knew it would be must-watch viewing. The premiere is here, and it did not disappoint. Don’t worry, with the episode only just dropping on Thursday, Jan. 8, we are not here to share spoilers. Take your time to watch on Peacock — although stay off social media until you do watch as there are spoilers everywhere.

Just like with previous seasons, The Traitors season 4 will be released in blocks of episodes. This is a great way to get into the drama and the deceit, but there’s plenty to talk about and discuss. There are 12 episodes in total, including the reunion, and we have the full release schedule to know when new episodes are out.

THE TRAITORS -- "Cast Portraits" Episode -- Pictured: Yam Yam Arocho -- (Photo by: Sam McElwee/Peacock)

The Traitors season 4 release schedule

The first three episodes have already dropped on Peacock. They arrived on Thursday, Jan. 8, leading to two murders and two banishments. Two contestants are out, and now all eyes are on who could be next.

Here’s the full release schedule to make sure you don’t miss a beat:

Date Episode # Thursday, Jan. 8 Episodes 1, 2, 3 Thursday, Jan. 15 Episodes 4, 5 Thursday, Jan. 22 Episode 6 Thursday, Jan. 29 Episode 7 Thursday, Feb. 5 Episode 8 Thursday, Feb. 12 Episode 9 Thursday, Feb. 19 Episode 10 Thursday, Feb. 26 Episodes 11, 12

Episodes air on Peacock exclusively. They usually drop around 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT on the Thursdays they are released, so for those on the East Coast, it’s possible to get up early to watch. It’s a great thing to have on in the background while making kids’ lunches!

After Thursday, Jan. 15, there will only be one episode per week, but these episodes are slated to be longer than the previous ones. Then the finale and reunion will drop on the same date, bringing the season to a close on Thursday, Feb. 26.

THE TRAITORS -- "Cast Portraits" Episode -- Pictured: Natalie Anderson -- (Photo by: Sam McElwee/Peacock)

There’s a major twist on The Traitors season 4

The season has brought a crazy twist that may not have quite played out the way the series was hoping. Again, no spoilers, but things didn’t quite work out the way as expected in the first three episodes. While three of the traitors were picked at the Round Table as normal, a fourth was picked in secret. Even the other traitors didn’t get to know who their fellow traitor was.

The secret traitor would still get to take part in murders, by putting together a short-list of those who they wanted to be murdered. The remaining three would then pick from that list, and in the third episode, a murder had to happen in plain sight based on lists of names all over the castle for the three known traitors to choose from.

The problem with such a twist is that the secret traitor would be left out in the cold. With the other three having no idea who their co-conspirator is, they won’t be able to trust their words or even protect them if the time comes. It certainly makes for an interesting twist for us watching, but will it work out in the long run?

The Traitors season 4 airs on Thurdays on Peacock.