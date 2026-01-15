The Upshaws Part 7 episode 1 recap: Regina's campaign faces consequences

The Upshaws Part 7 episode 1 begins at Bennie’s Garage, where Bennie celebrates owning the shop with an overconfident parody of Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day.” His victory lap is cut short by Frank, Lucretia’s husband and the co-signer on the loan that allowed Bennie to buy her out in Part 6. Frank reminds him the shop is not truly his until the loan is paid off.

Lucretia enters and immediately clocks Frank’s discomfort, telling him he is not built for Bennie’s buffoonery. Her initial investment was only because Bennie is her brother-in-law. She also reminds Bennie that while he bought out her majority share, she still owns 30 percent.

Bennie responds that since she is now a silent partner, she should be silent. Lucretia tells him to finish her emissions check. Bennie claims the machine will not process because she is “inva-lid.” When Lucretia checks it herself, she discovers the real issue: the shop’s business license is invalid.

Lucretia asks whether Bennie filed the renewal paperwork. Frank looks slightly panicked by his decisions as Lucretia explains that since Bennie insisted on running the shop alone, she stopped handling administrative tasks. Without a license, she congratulates Bennie on being the 70 percent owner of nothing. Bennie brags that it is still more than her 30 percent, prompting Lucretia to chase him out with her cane.

Later, Lucretia and Frank hover over Bennie in the Upshaw kitchen as he struggles through the renewal paperwork. Regina enters and asks everyone to meet in the living room. When they brush her off, she blurts out, “I did blackface.” Lucretia’s Siri responds, “I didn’t get that.”

In the living room, the kids wait, assuming disaster. Bernard is concerned. Maya assumes Regina is pregnant again. Aaliyah thinks they are about to lose the house.

Regina explains that her campaign manager uncovered an old college photo of her wearing blackface during a protest. A racist activist was scheduled to speak on campus, and the Black Student Union staged a satirical protest by exaggerating racist stereotypes. Regina was the only one to appear in the photo.

While Regina explains her intent, everyone agrees the result is still racist. Frank quietly exits, reiterating that he is not built for this. Maya leaves, as well, wanting to preserve her opinion of her mother. Lucretia remarks that this family will never see Heaven and may not even qualify for Hell.

Regina clarifies that her opponent may already have the photo and has called a press conference. The family pushes for her to drop out. Bennie points out Regina’s history of quitting. Lucretia agrees the situation is unwinnable.

Regina, disappointed but resolute, argues that the same sense of justice that motivated her protest is why she is running now. She storms off, sarcastically thanking everyone for their usual lack of support.

Lucretia considers going after her but stops, realizing Regina made a bad choice. Bennie agrees, adding that Regina will defend something this egregious while calling a threesome “disrespectful,” then quickly realizes his audience consists of his sister-in-law and children.

Bennie, Lucretia, and Frank head out to submit the paperwork. Bennie insists he does not need supervision. Lucretia shuts that down, pointing out that if Bennie messes this up, Frank loses $80,000 and possibly his marriage.

At the licensing office, the clerk explains the renewed license could take up to two months. Bennie suggests operating illegally in the meantime. Frank and Lucretia list the many ways that could destroy everything.

Meanwhile, Regina vents in her therapist’s office. The therapist interrupts to point out that Regina is not self-reflecting but trying to justify the unjustifiable. Being Black does not absolve her of accountability. Regina struggles with the fact that she cannot control people’s reactions, even if she controls the narrative. Her therapist reminds her that people do not care about reasons when the responsible party refuses to take responsibility.

The bottom line is that Regina entering politics with “I did a racist thing in college for satire” is not justified simply because she is Black. Politicians who have made that claim were unjustified, and so is Regina. Youthful ignorance is one thing; adult ignorance is another.

Regina later tracks down Carol Adams, a former member of the student union. Carol tells Regina she admired her in college for being fearless and driven but confirms it was still a bad decision.

Regina reflects that her dream of running for office may be over. She wants to help people but cannot because of a mistake she made as a kid, one that now blocks the good she wants to do.

Carol tells Regina that admission is her saving grace. It takes responsibility for the past and sets expectations for the future. Regina thanks Carol and tries to reconnect, only for the audience to learn Carol has been pressing the security button since Regina arrived.

That evening at the garage, Bennie sneaks in with his employees to operate under cover of darkness. Lucretia is already there, waiting to reprimand him. After Bennie explains he just wants to make the bank payment, she relents and leaves.

At Lucretia’s apartment, she pours a glass of wine that Frank takes for himself. He explains he felt disrespected when Lucretia called him a “d******” at city hall for co-signing Bennie’s loan. He is done apologizing for helping her family and needs their disagreements handled with respect. No name-calling, no power plays.

Lucretia admits she is used to cleaning up after people like Bennie and Regina and defaulting to reprimand. She understands Frank’s position and agrees to meet him there.

The next morning, Bennie and his employee Tony meet their largest client, Spencer, in a Big Lots parking lot to return his vehicles. Spencer wants to know why two vans are still missing.

Bennie explains the licensing issue. Spencer, who encouraged Bennie to buy out Lucretia, sends a few texts and tells him he is clear to open again. Money and connections cut red tape easily.

As Spencer leaves, Bennie tells Tony he does not even care about Regina’s blackface scandal anymore. Spencer overhears and asks for details.

Back at the Upshaw house, Aaliyah tells Bernard she is upset that Regina is going to ruin her reputation at school. Regina overhears and enters. She admits she has been too casual about the issue and is heading to an interview to address it head-on.

Regina receives a call from her campaign manager, Andrew. Her opponent’s press conference was about his own scandal involving his nanny and their child. As a result, Regina cancels her interview.

Later, during lunch with Bennie, Regina learns her opponent has dropped out, and she is now running unopposed. Spencer arrives to pick up his remaining vans. Regina thanks him for helping with the license, but Spencer shuts the conversation down. He reveals he is now running against her for city council and already knows about the photo thanks to Bennie.

