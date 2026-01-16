The Upshaws Part 7 episode 2 recap: When they go low, Regina goes high

The Upshaws Part 7 episode 2 begins as the Upshaw family putters around the kitchen getting ready for the day. Regina enters, frustrated that she burned her toast. Aaliyah sarcastically asks whether it is burnt or “satirical,” a pointed callback to Regina’s photo from the season premiere.

Regina notes it has been days and Spencer still has not released the photo, which she takes as a good sign. Aaliyah counters that the photo exists and Regina still did a bad thing before leaving for school. Regina reins in her anger, telling Bennie she is done with Aaliyah’s attitude.

Aaliyah immediately bursts back in, announcing she is not going to school, and she tells Regina to look at the garage. Outside, Regina sees someone spray-painted “Auntie Tom” on the garage door, a reference to Uncle Tom’s Cabin. The message makes it clear the photo is now public.

At the garage, Spencer shows up and Bennie confronts him. Spencer claims his team released the photo, not him personally. He also issued a statement condemning the release while simultaneously denouncing Regina’s actions, allowing him to appear above the fray while still damaging his opponent.

Spencer then informs Bennie he is pulling his business from the garage due to bad campaign optics.

Lucretia arrives and calls out the hypocrisy. Spencer encouraged Bennie to buy her out, released Regina’s photo, and is now pulling the majority of the garage’s work. She jokes that he might as well slap Maya’s fish sticks out of her hand at school while he is at it.

Lucretia accuses Spencer of caring more about wealth than community. Spencer confirms this by admitting he is running because the candidate he financially backed dropped out. Lucretia promises he just messed with the wrong person.

At home, Regina folds campaign flyers when Bernard asks for help with Sydney. As Regina tries offering parental advice, Lucretia bursts in announcing they have a campaign to win. She tells Regina to fire her campaign manager and insists she should have been in charge from the start.

Bernard declines to help and leaves for work. Regina points out she asked for support and was dismissed by the entire family. Aaliyah enters with another jab about the photo, which Lucretia immediately shuts down before storming out.

Back at the shop, Bennie calls his friend Davis to fix the lift still holding one of Spencer’s vehicles. Davis delivers the bad news: nearly everything needs replacing. Davis and Tony suggest asking Lucretia for the money. Bennie refuses.

Davis leaves to buy marijuana for his mother’s hip pain, legally purchased in Illinois at a military discount. Bennie decides this is the solution and has Davis drive him and Tony to the dispensary so they can resell it in Indiana at a markup.

At Bernard’s gym, Sydney complains that doing homework there is not quality time. Bernard’s client echoes the sentiment, saying he is not paying to be trained while Bernard babysits. Bernard releases Sydney, assuring her he is still a good father.

At a community cookout, Lucretia, Regina, and Aaliyah campaign. Lucretia makes it clear Regina is there to be seen, not to be known. Regina argues she has a story worth telling: a teen mom who went to college, faced mental health struggles, and modernized a clinic. Lucretia counters that Regina only succeeded because Lucretia raised her kids, took her in, and bankrolled the clinic. Regina’s real story, she says, is about having an exceptional sister.

When Lucretia leaves to find voters, Regina talks with Aaliyah. Aaliyah admits she does not want Regina to win. Their house was vandalized, yet Regina’s priority was the campaign, not her family. Regina argues she wants to fight ignorance and bullies, but Aaliyah points out the family asked her not to run. When Regina threatens discipline, Aaliyah fires back that statements like that prove her voice does not matter.

After Lucretia’s gun accidentally discharges in her purse, the women quickly pack up and leave.

Meanwhile, Bennie celebrates their dispensary haul while Davis expresses regret for allowing Bennie and Tony to tag along. Swerving to avoid a mattress, they attract police attention. Bennie panics and decides they should eat the evidence, at least enough to reduce the charge to a misdemeanor. After Bennie and Tony ingest several handfuls, the police pass them without stopping.

Soon after, Bennie and Tony are extremely intoxicated.

Elsewhere, Regina and Lucretia wait at a store to return unused cookout food when a woman’s card is declined and a man begins harassing her. Regina intervenes, calmly shutting the situation down. She gives an impromptu speech about how everyone is one or two paychecks away from being in a tight situation and how the city is failing them.

Phones come out to record. Regina, frustrated, pays for the woman’s groceries. Lucretia immediately sees campaign gold and announces Regina’s city council run, framing the moment as proof of who she really is.

Later, Bernard returns home to find Sydney has friends over while he was working. He tells her guests are not allowed when he is not home. Sydney replies that he is never home, a claim supported by her friends who have never met him but clearly have been there several times. Bernard grounds her and assigns her after-school shifts at his gym.

That evening, Regina tells Aaliyah she will be interviewed about the grocery store incident. She uses this as an opportunity to point out that she clearly cares about people. Aaliyah counters that Regina only cares about people outside their home. Regina overly asserts authority, reminding Aaliyah she is in charge while she lives there. Aaliyah reminds her she will not live at home forever.

Back at the garage, Lucretia tells Bennie to just ask her for the money. She explains that while she does not like him, she does not want him to fail. Bennie admits he preferred when Lucretia ran things so he could blame her for problems. He finally asks for help.

Lucretia agrees to lend the money if Bennie dances for her. As he dances, another Lucretia enters asking what he is doing. The answer is simple: Bennie is hallucinating. He tells imaginary Lucretia to explain everything they just talked about to real Lucretia.

All episodes of The Upshaws are streaming now on Netflix.