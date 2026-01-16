The Upshaws Part 7 episode 3 recap: Too busy to slow down

The third episode of The Upshaws Part 7 begins in the Upshaw living room. Regina naps while Bennie scrolls on his phone. When Bennie goes to change the channel, Regina stirs and claims she is listening to the show while she sleeps.

Bernard enters and asks if one of them can watch the gym tomorrow so he can have a meaningful last day with Sydney before she leaves for San Diego to be with her mom. Bennie declines, citing his business. Lucretia comes down from helping Maya and immediately shuts Bernard down, telling him to stop asking her to open the gym.

Regina says she will make Aaliyah do it. When Bernard points out Aaliyah would hate the idea, Regina smiles and says that is exactly why she will do it.

Bennie and Regina then exchange awkwardly sexual remarks, prompting Lucretia and Bernard to flee the room. Once the door closes, Bennie and Regina immediately return to napping and scrolling.

The next day at the gym, Aaliyah runs the counter while Regina stuffs lockers with campaign flyers. Their quips confirm they are still very much at odds.

Frank and Lucretia arrive, with Frank annoyed about being dragged to the gym. Lucretia brushes off his complaints, especially since they have a concert planned that evening. She mocks him for acting like an old man, prompting Frank to get on the treadmill and crank up the speed. An ambulance is called shortly after.

Meanwhile at the garage, Bennie checks in with Tony and Davis about turnaround times. Cars keep coming in, and Bennie congratulates himself for plastering his garage flyers anywhere Regina’s flyers appear, a strategy that seems to be working.

At Bernard’s house, he tries hyping Sydney up for their big day, but she is less enthusiastic. When Aaliyah calls to report Frank’s fall, Bernard panics, worrying about liability if Frank was hurt on his property. Aaliyah reassures him that no other patrons were there.

Bernard suggests they switch roles. He will deal with Frank while Aaliyah takes Sydney somewhere fun. Aaliyah agrees to take Syd to an amusement park, leaving Bernard annoyed he did not think of that himself.

At Lucretia’s apartment, Regina helps care for Frank while Bernard awkwardly overcompensates to protect his gym. Regina explains the doctor diagnosed Frank with phlebitis. While Regina treats his ankle and medication, Lucretia remains dismissive.

Bernard insists he is there for Frank, but Frank shuts that down, telling him he is not suing the gym. Bernard immediately leaves.

Lucretia asks Bernard to hold the elevator, explaining she needs a new outfit and they are still going to the concert. Frank offers to push through the pain, but Regina firmly shuts that idea down.

Back at the garage, Bennie is overwhelmed by customers. One angry patron refuses to pay, so Bennie hands him his keys to get him out. As Bennie heads to the front, he hears a crash. Davis was pulling another car in as the customer backed out.

The customer demands Bennie fix his broken taillight. Bennie refuses, pointing out he never paid and backed into an employee. The man calls the garage a scam and leaves.

At Bernard’s house, Aaliyah braids Sydney’s hair while venting about Regina. She says she is getting out of Indiana. Sydney admits she likes her mom. After a beat, Aaliyah says maybe she should go to San Diego, too.

Bernard returns home hoping to salvage the day, only for Aaliyah to ask for babysitting money. It becomes clear she never closed the gym. Bernard has to rush back out, cutting his time with Sydney even shorter.

At Lucretia’s apartment, Regina again emphasizes that Frank has a blood clot and needs rest. Lucretia insists his leg is not that serious.

Regina attempts a heart-to-heart, reminding Lucretia how she hovered after Regina’s heart attack. Lucretia explains Frank is not allowed to get hurt. When Frank asks Regina to give them space, he tries explaining how serious his condition is, but Lucretia dismisses it as old-man talk, insisting he is young, vibrant, and full of “rizz.”

Lucretia admits she is terrified. They should be honeymooning, not worrying about care-taking. Frank understands. He explains what he learned from losing his late wife: nothing is guaranteed, and being present matters more than living on borrowed timelines.

Lucretia breaks down, admitting she is scared of losing him. Regina, eavesdropping, cries, as well.

Frank suggests that since he is sidelined, Lucretia should go to the concert.

Across town, Bernard returns to his gym to find the equipment intact but the cash register missing. Defeated, he heads home with pizza for Sydney, only to find Aaliyah already sent her to bed.

Bernard admits he feels like a failure. Aaliyah reminds him they had poor role models and that even a perfect day would not change the future. What matters is being present when he can.

Back at the garage, Bennie and the crew relax after a busy day, only to realize many services were never paid for. A Channel 6 reporter arrives, recognized as someone who exposes shady businesses. When confronted about the earlier incident, Bennie loses his composure on camera.

Bennie is thrilled to see himself on TV. Regina is unimpressed, as are Lucretia and Frank.

