The Upshaws Part 7 episode 4 recap: Risky races on every front

In The Upshaws Part 7 episode 4, Regina and Bennie are preparing for a date meant to serve as an apology for Bennie’s unscrupulous behavior on camera in the last episode.

As Regina heads upstairs to fix her outfit, Bernard knocks on the door. He tells Bennie that Sydney is back in San Diego and that her mom accepted an offer on the house Bernard has been staying in. He lost his daughter and his house in the same day.

Bennie tells Bernard to keep a lid on his problems until after dinner because they are already late. When Regina comes downstairs, she immediately sees through Bernard’s forced composure and asks what is wrong. Bennie deflects by announcing he is taking himself out to dinner and makes an inappropriate joke about needing to find another woman in his life.

Regina chases him out the door.

Once Bennie and Regina are seated at the restaurant, they are sent a bottle of wine from another couple. Bennie assumes the couple is trying to flirt, but instead, they reveal they are fans. Regina is thrilled until she learns they are fans of Bennie. His interview resonated with some small business owners who agree with several of the unhinged but truthful statements he made.

Back at the garage, the boys enjoy free doughnuts courtesy of the locally owned shop down the street. Bennie repeatedly refers to himself as “Bennie Upshaw, the voice of the people.” He explains that the same scam artist who refused to pay last episode tried to report the doughnut shop, allegedly over sanitation issues.

During this discussion, Barkavious, the local loan shark, enters the garage. Bennie confirms he does not owe Bark any money, and Bark agrees. He then ends the small talk and has two goons escort Tony and Davis out.

Bark explains he has a street racer that needs work. He wants Bennie to fix the car, all cash, no cops. If the car wins, Bennie gets 20 percent. Bennie agrees to the deal.

Back in the Upshaws kitchen, Regina vents to Lucretia about how people are fawning over Bennie. Lucretia points out that if you look past the speaker, much of what Bennie said was true, just ineloquent. Bennie knows how to appeal to the average voter because he is simple. Regina, on the other hand, is educated and elevated.

Maya comes downstairs, asking why mice live inside while squirrels know to stay outside. Lucretia uses Maya as an example of the average voter’s intelligence and attention span. She tells Regina to run her platform by Maya. Roughly seven words in, Maya cuts her off, saying Regina already lost her attention.

Bernard enters complaining about rent prices. Lucretia, as a landlord, blames rising property taxes. Bernard pivots and asks Regina if he can move back home for a while. Regina tries to avoid the conversation, but Bernard persists. Lucretia shuts it down, pointing out that he has lived under his parents’ roof, her roof, and his baby mama’s roof rent-free. It is time to grow up.

At the garage, Bennie has reengineered Barkavious’ car with illegal modifications. Lucretia storms in after Tony tips her off about Bennie’s deal. She warns Bennie that working with people like Barkavious always leads to more demands. Bennie brushes her off, insisting this is the fastest way to replace the business he lost when Spencer pulled out.

Barkavious arrives and reveals he “lost” his driver. Bennie insists that after everything he did to the car, anyone can drive it. Barkavious agrees and decides Bennie will be the new driver.

At Bernard’s gym, Lucretia attempts to work out but is stopped by Bernard. Machines are for members, and Lucretia is not a member. Already unimpressed, she starts using the stationary bike anyway. Bernard argues they are no longer giving each other free passes. Lucretia counters that she raised Bernard without letting him struggle and may have robbed him of his survival instinct. Bernard insists he knows how to survive.

At Bennie’s, Bennie and Tony take Barkavious’ car for a high-speed test run. Bennie admits the car is powerful but unsafe, meaning Tony should drive the race. Tony refuses. Davis agrees only if he becomes a full-fledged mechanic at the garage. Bennie accepts, noting Davis will probably die in the race anyway.

At city hall, Regina campaigns using swearing and blunt language instead of political polish. It lands well. A man named Barry approaches her, surprised by how she spoke. Regina discusses how her son is unable to find housing and how her sister owns buildings but would rather keep units empty than accept less money. She declares they need to “burn the whole system down.”

Later, Bernard storms into the house holding Barry’s Urban League newsletter. The article embarrasses Bernard, Lucretia, and Regina. It paints Regina as cold and hollow with no real solutions, accuses Lucretia of being a penny-pinching landlord, and depicts Bernard as a failure.

The fallout leaves everyone at odds. Lucretia needs to give Bernard an apartment. Regina needs Bernard to move home for optics. Bernard wants independence. His temporary solution is to sleep at the gym.

That evening, Bennie arrives at the race only to learn Davis and Tony bailed. Bernard also refuses to help. With no other options, Bennie races himself.

After losing, Bennie expects consequences, but Barkavious reveals the race was fixed. Bennie was chosen because people would bet on him to win. As Bennie leaves, he spots Kelvin hanging out with the street racers.

