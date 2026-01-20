The Upshaws part 7 episode 9 recap: Integrity is expensive

The Upshaws part 7 episode 9 opens with Bennie and Tony returning to the garage after attending one of Barklavious’ underground gambling fights, an evening that ended abruptly thanks to an ICE raid. The money meant for Maya’s college fund was gambled away in Bennie’s attempt to cover the garage’s bank payment. Bennie admits he is running out of money fast.

The next day, Regina bursts into the garage announcing she is taking some of the petty cash. Election Day is tomorrow, and she still needs to cover last-minute expenses like getting her hair done and buying a victory dress. She also confirms the van she borrowed from the clinic has been properly tuned so she can drive seniors to the polls. Bennie is stressed by how thin she is stretching their finances.

Back at the Upshaw house, Lucretia and Frank corner Bennie. He missed a bank payment. Lucretia makes it clear this is different, not just because Frank’s name is on the loan, but because she has watched Bennie work harder than ever. There should have been money. Bennie insists the past month has been tight, but he will bounce back.

Regina enters mid-conversation, pulling cash from the family’s secret freezer stash. She confirms everyone will continue canvassing at polling locations. As Regina and Lucretia leave, Bennie finally states the obvious to Frank. Regina’s campaign has been draining money. Bennie concludes the only way out is getting Spencer’s business back.

The Upshaws. (L to R) Marla Gibbs as Mabel, Kim Fields as Regina in episode 709 of The Upshaws | Cr. Lisa Rose/Netflix © 2026

At the senior center, Regina passionately stresses the importance of every vote. Her awkward attempts to connect with the seniors are not well received. Lucretia cuts in, suggesting they focus on getting everyone on the bus and to the polls. Regina pushes back, insisting local elections are won on small margins and personal connection matters. To prove it, she heads into a room to personally assist a voter.

She and Lucretia meet Mabel Anderson, played by guest star Marla Gibbs, who cheerfully announces she can’t wait to vote for Spencer. Regina is stopped in her tracks.

Meanwhile, at Bernard’s gym, Bernard acknowledges Aaliyah’s dedication to helping with the campaign. Aaliyah claims she is an impartial civic facilitator just keeping democracy moving. It also looks good for college applications and puts her one step closer to leaving Indiana, just like Bernard. Bernard is not sure he is leaving yet. He needs a sign. Aaliyah notes the sign might be the “For Lease” sign if his business collapses.

At Spencer’s office, he fumes over tightening poll numbers when Bennie shows up. Bennie begs for Spencer’s business back. Spencer offers a deal. If Bennie can guarantee his win, the garage gets its business back. Bennie agrees and immediately heads out to campaign for Spencer.

Back at the retirement home, Mabel explains why she prefers Spencer. He is not using them for a last-minute photo-op. When a nurse arrives with Mabel’s medication, Regina learns Spencer has been making false promises about lowering prescription costs. Regina switches gears, using her healthcare expertise to help Mabel navigate Medicare while Lucretia stalls the press.

At the gym, now serving as a polling location, Bernard sees a small boost in business from voters. Aaliyah points out this might be the sign he has been waiting for. Then Hector unexpectedly appears. He admits he misses Bernard and wants to try again. Regina successfully fixes Mabel’s Medicare issue. It does not change her vote.

Lucretia returns with bad news. Everyone is voting for Spencer, and the press already left. Regina prepares to walk away when Mabel stops her, throwing Regina’s own words back at her. It does not matter who you vote for, as long as you vote. Meanwhile, Bennie is at a polling site campaigning for Regina when a voter points out that what he is doing is illegal. Spencer arrives to find Bennie wearing a “Vote Regina” shirt.

The Upshaws. Mike Epps as Bennie in episode 709 of The Upshaws | Cr. Lisa Rose/Netflix © 2026

Bennie refuses to help Spencer at the cost of his wife’s dream. Spencer admires the integrity, then immediately turns Bennie in for electioneering. He proceeds to do some of his own, which the officer ignores thanks to good old-fashioned corruption.

Regina ultimately honors her values, loading the seniors onto the bus and taking them to the polls despite Lucretia’s objections. Regina only wants to win if it’s done honestly.

That night, everyone gathers to watch the results at the bar. Lucretia congratulates Regina on running a fair campaign. Tony and Davis tell Bennie they are proud of him for choosing his wife over money. Bennie is less thrilled about his upcoming court date. Bernard and Hector wait as Hector proves he is still apprehensive about a serious relationship. Bernard then gets a call. Sydney is having her appendix removed. This becomes his sign to be closer to his daughter.

Aaliyah is approached by her guidance counselor with an opportunity for a study-abroad program. Unsurprisingly, she is interested. As Regina is bombarded with people telling her that at least she tried, she finally snaps. Votes are still being counted, and she could still win.

While Bennie discusses contingency plans with Frank and Lucretia in case another payment is missed, the results begin to come in. Just as the broadcaster is about to name the District 8 winner, a Red Robin commercial interrupts. Everyone grabs their phones as the final numbers load. Regina ends the episode asking, “Did I win or not?”

Find out the answer in Episode 10’s recap, or watch all episodes of The Upshaws now streaming on Netflix.