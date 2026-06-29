The Vampire Lestat episode 4 recap and review: Louis, what are you doing?!

The more The Vampire Lestat goes on, the more viewers understand why Lestat has the issues he does. For example, in episode 4 (titled “The Devil's Road”), we see that Lestat’s mother, Gabrielle, was just as abusive as his father and brother. The difference is that her abuse was subtle and manipulative.

One of the flashbacks in this episode shows Lestat and Gabrielle embarking on their journey after killing their family and leaving their home. They’re playful with each other as Lestat teaches his mother how to use her vampiric abilities. Later, Lestat walks in on Gabrielle having sex with someone. After seeing the jealous look on her son’s face, Gabrielle kills her lover.

The two share an awkward moment, leading to Lestat talking about Gabrielle attending to his wounds and how it made him feel (this happens in episode 1 of The Vampire Lestat). Gabrielle then admits that she loves her son romantically, and they have sex for the first time. Soon after that, she abandons Lestat without warning. Thus, starting his centuries-long issues of commitment and trust.

Jacob Anderson as Louis De Pointe Du Lac - The Vampire Lestat - Photo Credit: Sophie Giraud/AMC

Meanwhile, Louis continues to meet Regina at the diner where she works. Eventually, he brings up Daniel Molloy’s book, “Interview with the Vampire,” and admits that the events are true. The next time they see each other, Claudia is furious. She thinks that Louis is playing a creepy game. Louis makes things worse by admitting that he knows things, like that she’s an OnlyFans performer and has money trouble.

Some time later, Louis returns to the diner. Regina is calmer and apologizes for how she reacted. She then says that $1,000 (the tip he gave her) is bus fare to someone rich like him and asks what isn’t.

Louis says $100,000, to which Regina says, “Five times that.” Louis reluctantly nods in agreement, and Claudia puts on a New Orleans accent and asks, “What now, Daddy Lou?”

Ravenous review

Admittedly, I didn’t love a lot of this episode. The one part I did thoroughly enjoy was Louis and Regina. We know that this isn’t Claudia, because she was burned by the sun in season 2 of Interview with the Vampire.

Nevertheless, the similarities between Regina and Claudia are obvious (besides them being played by Delainey Hayles). They’re both headstrong and proud, and they don’t take kindly to being played. This makes Louis’ thoughts about her being Claudia even worse.

He must think that this is her in a new form, and things will probably get worse as the season continues.

Assad Zaman as Armand in Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat. Photo Credit: Sophie Giraud/AMC

Another notable storyline is the return of Armand. He’s going through the twelve steps of alcoholics anonymous and attempting to make amends with the people he’s hurt. Among them is Daniel Molloy, whom he turned in the season 2 finale of Interview with the Vampire. And, apparently, he's always loved Daniel. Which is odd considering what he did to Daniel early in his life.

I wasn’t a fan of Armand after learning how much he kept from Louis and how he was complicit in Claudia’s death. But this episode has left me intrigued. There’s more to him than we’ve seen, and some of it is positive. That being said, there’s certainly still something sinister beneath those light colored vampiric eyes. Stay tuned to Show Snob to find out what that is.

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