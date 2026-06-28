The Vampire Lestat episode 4 release time by time zone and what to expect

The previous episode of The Vampire Lestat was mostly about his relationship with who he says was his first love, Nicolas De Lenfent. Sadly, their relationship had more downs than ups due to Nicolas being bipolar in an era when he couldn't get the assistance he needed. It didn't help that Lestat was gone for a month after being kidnapped by his maker, Magnus, and returned a vampire.

After Lestat turns Nicolas into a vampire, it becomes clear that vampirism and bipolar disorder don’t mix. This leads to the unfortunate death of Nicolas at the hands of Armand. However, Armand did this because Lestat wanted to end his lover’s suffering and couldn’t do it himself.

Back in the present, viewers see Jacob Anderson (Louis du Pointe de Lac) put on the performance of a lifetime as he searches for and kills the vampire who tortured and sexually assaulted Claudia, Bruce (aka Killer). It was one of the few times that Louis showed the ruthlessness and strength that he possesses. It was very much unlike Louis but served as a reminder that he’s not to be messed with.

After avenging Claudia, Louis visits a waitress, Regina, who’s a spitting image of Claudia. There's no way this goes south in the next episode, right?

The Vampire Lestat season 1 episode 4 release date and time

The Vampire Lestat season 1, episode 4, titled “The Devil's Road," is set to premiere in the US on Sunday, June 28, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. Below are the release times for other places worldwide.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, June 28

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, June 28

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 28

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, June 28

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 28

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 28

Canada (Crave): 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 28

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, June 28

Portugal and Western Europe: 2:00 a.m. WEST on Monday, June 29

UK (Sky Atlantic): 3:00 a.m. GMT on Monday, June 29

Spain and Central Europe: 4:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, June 29

Bulgaria and Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, June 29

India: 7:30 a.m. IST on Monday, June 29

New Zealand (Neon): 3:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, June 29

Damien Atkins as Magnus in Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat. Photo Credit: Sophie Giraud/AMC

What to expect in episode 4 of The Vampire Lestat

So far, each episode has gone deeper into the past of Lestat, and I expect “The Devil's Road” to be no different. In fact, I’d guess that we’ll see more of what went on with Lestat and his mother, Gabrielle, after they left their home. There have been hints of their sexual relationship in the past, but it hasn’t been shown during flashbacks. Look for that to happen in episode 4.

One of the storylines I’m looking forward to seeing involves Louis and Regina (Regina is played by Delainey Hayles, Claudia in season 2 of Interview with the Vampire). Louis is an emotional person who will likely do something ill-advised to deal with her loss. What that is should be revealed in the next episode, and it will be out of character.