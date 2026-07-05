The Vampire Lestat episode 5, release time by time zone, and what to expect

In the previous episode of The Vampire Lestat, the namesake of the show showed how much of a jerk he can be, and Armand was the recipient of said pettiness. Armand is on an apology tour, and Lestat is one of the people whom he feels deserves one. Instead of accepting it, Lestat decided to flirt with him on his tour bus, then invite him to his concert just so he could make fun of him via a song. It was so awkward and embarrassing that even Daniel Molloy felt bad for him.

The other intriguing storyline involves Louis de Pointe du Lac and his obsession with the waitress Regina because she looks and sort of acts like Claudia. At first, she seemed to be weirded out that Louis knew so much about her, but she eventually learned that there was money to be made. Their story ends in this episode with her asking Louis for $500,000 to be Claudia, and Louis accepts.

What that entails should come into play in the next episode. Keep scrolling to learn how to watch episode 5 in your area.

The Vampire Lestat season 1 episode 5 release date and time

The Vampire Lestat season 1, episode 5, titled “New York," is set to premiere in the US on Sunday, July 5, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. Below are the release times for other places worldwide.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, July 5

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, July 5

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, July 5

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, July 5

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 5

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 5

Canada (Crave): 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 5

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, July 5

Portugal and Western Europe: 2:00 a.m. WEST on Monday, July 6

UK (Sky Atlantic): 3:00 a.m. GMT on Monday, July 6

Spain and Central Europe: 4:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, July 6

Bulgaria and Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, July 6

India: 7:30 a.m. IST on Monday, July 6

New Zealand (Neon): 3:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, July 6

What to expect in episode 5 of The Vampire Lestat

What Louis pays Regina for will be one of the biggest parts of the episode. Viewers will get to see what $500,000 worth of live nostalgia gets a person and if it’s what Louis was hoping for. If I had to guess, I’d say no. Also, how he goes about this relationship will also determine if Louis can move on from his past or if he's doomed to never get over Claudia's death.

As it has been for the previous episodes, there will be more of Lestat’s past. However, something will happen that no one will see coming. Yes, that’s a vague statement, but trust me when I say that it will be worth the surprise.