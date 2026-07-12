The Vampire Lestat episode 6 release time by time zone and what to expect

In the previous episode of The Vampire Lestat, we saw more of Lestat’s past, and it featured Akasha, aka the Queen of the Damned, the first vampire. She wasn’t the all-powerful being that people assumed she was. However, there was a glimpse of her potential before Lestat was fired from his job to keep her sedated and immobile. A job he didn’t want to begin with.

On a more important note, Armand shows viewers that while he’s on a mission for forgiveness, he’s still an evil little man. He used his vampire “glamour” to make Larry jump in front of a moving train. His reasoning is unclear, but I’m sure we’ll find out in the next episode. Here's how you can watch the next episode in your area.

The Vampire Lestat season 1, episode 6 release date and time

The Vampire Lestat season 1, episode 6, titled "Montreal," is set to premiere in the US on Sunday, July 12, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. Below are the release times for other places worldwide.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, July 12

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, July 12

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, July 12

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, July 12

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 12

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 12

Canada (Crave): 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 12

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, July 12

Portugal and Western Europe: 2:00 a.m. WEST on Monday, July 13

UK (Sky Atlantic): 3:00 a.m. GMT on Monday, July 13

Spain and Central Europe: 4:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, July 13

Bulgaria and Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, July 13

India: 7:30 a.m. IST on Monday, July 13

New Zealand (Neon): 3:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, July 13

What to expect in episode 6 of The Vampire Lestat

Lestat was close to doing the music on his own, but his bandmates refused. In fact, they wanted to be turned into vampires too. In the next episode, I think we’ll see that Lestat agreed to turn them because he admires their dedication to him. Plus, he knows it will annoy people.

Viewers will certainly see what Armand’s grand plan is. There’s a reason why he met with Alex during Narcotics Anonymous and followed him back to the band. It was for more than just apologies and to reconnect with Daniel Molloy (whom he loves romantically). Armand is sneaky, underhanded, and vengeful. So whatever he’s doing, it will be revealed in this, the penultimate episode.

Another storyline to watch for is the future of Louis and Regina’s relationship. After confirming that Regina isn't Claudia, Lestat told Louis not to see her again. Sadly, that may not be enough to stop him from maintaining their relationship. Love makes people do crazy things, even if they know what they’re doing is wrong and hurting them.

Sheila Atim as Akasha - Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat _ Episode 05 - Photo Credit: Sophie Giraud/AMC

Lastly, I can't end this article without talking about Sheila Atim and her epic portrayal of Queen Akasha. When the time comes, she should be nominated for plenty of awards for her performance in episode 5 of The Vampire Lestat. She showed a level of mania and power that only a rare few could. It makes me want to see what she could do with more time. Hopefully, we’ll find out in a future season. Or, if we're lucky, she will be part of the season finale.