The Vampire Lestat episode 5 recap and review: Lestat’s bizarre flashback

The season finale of The Vampire Lestat is approaching quickly, And, if you’re a Lestat fan, episode 5 was one of the most bizarre flashbacks we’ve seen so far. From what we've seen so far, that says a lot.

In the new episode, Lestat was assigned to keep watch over someone ancient and important. The person in question didn’t speak, was on a slab, and looked to be made of stone.

As time goes on, Lestat goes a bit manic. Besides not wanting the job, he was ready to die, and the only company in the room didn’t speak. They’d just lie on the slab. Eventually, Lestat starts to give the body blood. This is a mistake because the body was the first vampire, Akasha (played by Sheila Atim), and she was now awake, confused, and rambling.

Lestat's job was to keep Akasha alive, weak, and confused. All of this became clear when the person who previously had the job was furious when he returned to see her awake, rambling, and off her slab. However, he can’t be too mad because Lestat didn’t want the job to begin with.

As I’m writing this, I’m taken back to the first episode of the season.

Lestat says something about almost destroying the Y chromosome. Then, I think about Louis and Armand both being injured and Armand dead. It made me wonder if episode one happens after Akasha returns. If you’ve read the books, you probably know the answer.

Episode 5 review

A lot more happened in this episode. For example, Larry leaves the band, while the other members stay and ask Lestat to turn him.

This leads to Larry sulking in the subway until Armand shows up. Armand sits next to him and uses his mind-suggestion powers to force Larry to jump in front of a train. However, as crazy as that was, it was nothing compared to the few moments with Akasha.

The moment above will certainly come into play, but everything with Akasha is foreshadowing the future of the show. The next book in Anne Rice’s series is The Queen of the Damned.

As of now, there’s no guarantee that The Vampire Lestat will be only one season. Furthermore, we don’t even know if AMC will pick up the series. Nevertheless, the smart thing to do is to set up the blocks for the future, and that was done well here.

As we come closer to the season finale, Sam Reid’s performance has to be noted. He’s done a masterful performance as Lestat, and “New York” highlights this perfectly. He had to play frantic, arrogant while being insecure, emotional yet forceful towards Louis, and still sing a song after all of that. Yes, there have been some moments this season that have been lacking, but none of that is Sam Reid’s fault. Because even when things seem flat, you can count on the Vampire Lestat (I don’t regret that rhyme).

For more on Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat, stay tuned! We're covering the new season every week on Show Snob.