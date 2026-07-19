The Vampire Lestat episode 7 release time by time zone plus what to expect

The penultimate episode of The Vampire Lestat was a rollercoaster of emotions as Louis and Lestat spent time together before the vampires' only live concert. And, for the first time, they were understanding of each other’s flaws and smiled more than they may have in decades.

Even after Louis learns that Lestat was having sex with his own mother, he tries his best to understand his former lover’s side of the story. And even after they get the harsh truth from the spirit of Claudia, the two find a way to leave the seance and find some happiness.

Sadly, as Lestat and Louis attempt to make plans for the future, Alex appears long enough for Armand and Daniel Molloy to use the distraction and decapitate them. It was a heck of a way to end the episode and lead into the season finale. Keep scrolling to see how you can learn what happens next.

The Vampire Lestat, season 1, episode 7, release date and time

The Vampire Lestat season 1, episode 7, is set to premiere in the US on Sunday, July 19, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. Below are the release times for other places worldwide.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, July 19

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, July 19

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, July 19

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, July 19

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 19

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19

Canada (Crave): 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, July 19

Portugal and Western Europe: 2:00 a.m. WEST on Monday, July 20

UK (Sky Atlantic): 3:00 a.m. GMT on Monday, July 20

Spain and Central Europe: 4:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, July 20

Bulgaria and Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, July 20

India: 7:30 a.m. IST on Monday, July 20

New Zealand (Neon): 3:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, July 20

What to expect in episode 7 of The Vampire Lestat

While there’s a lot we don’t know, one thing is certain, and it's that Louis will return. In the season premiere of The Vampire Lestat, we're in the future, long after Lestat's music career has made him famous, and Louis walks into an auction with a missing leg. That means, at some point, his head is reattached to his body. So, don’t shed a tear for Louis de Pointe du Lac, because he will be back.

The part I’m most curious about is why Daniel Molloy, the Vampire/Gremlin Armand, and Alex decapitated Louis and Lestat. Sure, they all have reasons for hating the duo, but why now? Was it the upcoming concert to prove a point, or something more sinister? All will be revealed in the season finale of The Vampire Lestat.