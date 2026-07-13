The Vampire Lestat episode 6 recap and review: Louis and Lestat’s reality check

Penultimate episodes of shows are crucial to a series. If it’s exciting, people will watch the finale live and interact with people online, thus adding buzz to the show. If it’s bad or just okay, people may be more inclined to wait a bit or not bother watching at all.

The Vampire Lestat episode 6 leads perfectly into the season finale.

One of the main focuses in this series (and during Interview with the Vampire) has been the relationship between Lestat and Louis. Even when they’re apart, the two former lovers find a way to be connected. For example, this season, Louis opened a restaurant blocks from Lestat’s home and later admitted it was to be closer to him.

In the new episode, Louis and Lestat spend the night together. It's a big deal because Lestat and his newly turned band are getting ready to perform for a vampire-only crowd.

Before that could occur, Louis and Lestat's relationship (romantic and otherwise) is put through the wringer.

Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt and Jennifer Ehle as Gabriella - Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat _ Episode 06 - Photo Credit: Sophie Giraud/AMC

One of the storylines this season has been Daniel Molloy attempting to get stories out of Lestat for his new book. In episode 3, Lestat told Daniel personal moments from his past, but it wasn't recorded. Lestat was talking to him telepathically. Lestat later admits that he was doing this to be petty, but what goes around comes around.

Molloy leaks footage of Lestat and Gabrielle having sex. To make it worse, Armand joins Daniel in a video to reveal that Sophia is really Lestat’s mother, Gabrielle.

On top of that, Louis is the one who sees the video and shows it to Lestat. Luckily, Louis forgives the secret after Lestat breaks down in tears. But the drama between the two doesn’t end there.

Lestat does Louis a favor and flies in a powerful witch so Louis can get closure with Claudia, and it doesn’t go how he assumed. Claudia returns and unleashes a barrage of truths on them. Among them was that she hated Louis more than her father, who left her, the aunt who whipped her, Bruce, and the Vampires who killed her. What may have been worse is when she said he was “a dumb dog she was waiting to abandon.”

After all of that, Louis and Lestat have a real heart-to-heart. It was a beautiful moment that ended in tragedy. Alex distracts them long enough for Armand and Daniel to decapitate them. It was a perfect ending to the episode, and will definitely get people pumped for the season finale.

Seamus Patterson as Alex - Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat _ Episode 06 - Photo Credit: Sophie Giraud/AMC

Ravenous Review

This was the best episode of the season—maybe in the entire Interview with the Vampire series—for various reasons.

First and foremost, this was the first time that Louis and Lestat were together that wasn’t toxic. They argued and had serious talks, but it wasn’t like before. They listened and attempted to understand each other. Brilliantly done by both Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson.

As great as they were, Delainey Hayles reminded everyone that she deserves an award for her portrayal of Claudia. She’s been great as the waitress, Regina, but nothing beats what she did here. The anger, rage, and disappointment in her face and voice were unmatched. Nothing I’ve seen this year will match this performance, and that’s including Antony Starr in The Boys and Inde Navarrette in Obsession.

The season finale of Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat is next week. The episode will air on Sunday, July 19, on AMC and AMC+. Stay tuned to Show Snob for our recap and review of the episode and more news about the future of the series.