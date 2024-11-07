The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 updates: Everything we know so far
By Sandy C.
Rejoice, The Walking Dead universe fans! Yes, we’re getting a third season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. And it may arrive sooner than you think. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming adventure.
AMC was quick to reassure fans about the future of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Right after the exciting season 2 finale, AMC didn’t only announce season 3 plans but dropped a teaser trailer. Check it out below and let us know what you think!
Sure, it may only be a teaser, but it tells us enough to know we can’t wait to watch it. Also, knowing that more episodes are to come is a great feeling. After all, who doesn’t want to see more of their show favorites Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and BFF Carol (Melissa McBride)? Both of these characters have been loved by fans since the first season of AMC’s The Walking Dead.
In the teaser, we see Carol and Daryl in Spain. Will they ever find a way back home? You can hear Daryl telling Carol that he “thought it was all over,” and she replies with “you and me both.” AMC also teases that we can expect to meet a lot of new faces in the upcoming season, which the series really does need after how things ended in the season 2 finale.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 does not yet have a release date, but we do know it’ll be here in 2025. As soon as more information is released, we’ll update this post! In the meantime, be sure to catch up (or just rewatch) anything you may have missed on AMC+ or Netflix.
The original series has come a long way. It ran for 11 seasons and gave us many spinoffs, including Fear the Walking Dead, TWD: World Beyond, Tales of the Walking Dead, TWD The Ones Who Live, and others. Which one is your favorite?