The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premieres tonight! (Release schedule)

If you told me that Maggie and Negan would team up in The Walking Dead universe back when the original series aired, I would have laughed at you. However, The Walking Dead: Dead City has turned into one of the best shows of the franchise, and there’s no doubt that there’s a lot of anticipation for the second season.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premieres on Sunday, May 4. Yes, that’s tonight! As it’s a cable series, you’ll be able to watch it live on the channel every single week. It also heads to streaming though, so if you can’t watch it live, don’t worry too much!

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 release schedule

Episodes air on Sunday nights on AMC. This is the way it’s always been for The Walking Dead franchise, so we shouldn’t be too surprised about that. There is still a lot of benefit in the weekly releases, especially when it comes to the success of shows when the budgets are rising and shows are getting cut.

Episodes air at 9 p.m. on Sunday nights, and then they are available to stream on AMC+. This is the only streaming home for now, although the flagship series is available on Netflix. Maybe with time a deal will be made, but with more streaming platforms, it looks like more networks are trying to keep their shows in their own homes.

Here’s the full release schedule for all eight episodes of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 May 4 Episode 2 May 11 Episode 3 May 18 Episode 4 May 25 Episode 5 June 1 Episode 6 June 8 Episode 7 June 15 Episode 8 June 22

What to expect in The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2

The season picks up about six months after the events of the first season, which focused on Maggie and Negan teaming up to get Maggie’s son, Hershel, back. However, things took some twists and turns, as they always do in this franchise, with a lot of that coming off of Maggie’s frustrating decisions and need for revenge.

Well, now Maggie and Negan are on opposite sides once more, as they look for ways to control Manhattan and get the revenge they need. There are set to be some intriguing new characters throughout The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, as well as some returning characters who have a lot of growth potential.

There are more gangs in New York, which shouldn’t be that surprising considering the history of the city itself. However, can Negan and Maggie figure out which the right side of this mess is, and will it be the same side?

The Walking Dead: Dead City airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.