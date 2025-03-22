The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 trailer reveals a new and improved Lucille

It feels like it's been a decade since The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 concluded on a small cliffhanger, depicting Maggie and her son Hershel's rift to be near irreparable, while Negan is essentially handed the keys to the kingdom, which is Manhattan. But Maggie is seemingly ready to finally bury the hatchet with Negan.

That is if she is not wielding his weapon of choice, the new and improved Lucille. Yes, this is something we see in the newly released The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 trailer. The second season premieres Sunday, May 4, 2025 on both AMC and AMC+. Check out the video below!

Although Maggie is ready to confront Negan and does, much to his surprise, she's not alone. Hershel is tagging along, but is it for his mother's benefit or The Dama? After all, The Dama seems to be holding all the cards and is the sole reason Negan has no choice but to obey her and figure out how to connect and rule all of Manhattan.

He's the only man for the job, rightfully so, having led his own community successfully until he met Rick Grimes in the flagship show The Walking Dead. Who knows what power Negan will now carry with his newly electrified Lucille? Who can possibly stop him?

Kim Coates - The Walking Dead: Dead City _ Season 2, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Robert ClarkAMC

Enter Kim Coates of Sons of Anarchy fame. His character appears to take a Founding Father's approach, ruling in a similar fashion to the ideals, and literal style of Colonial America. But that doesn't mean he won't be any less brutal than most survivors.

Especially in New York City, which had been cut off from the rest of the country during the apocalypse with the only access on or off the island being via boat. How much of a threat will he pose for Negan or Maggie for that matter?

Returning to the show is Perlie Armstrong, Negan's enemy from season 1 who surprisingly sides with Negan and Maggie, allowing him to go free for his crimes of killing the men who attacked his wife Annie. But he's in quite the situation himself, as those he works for want to know all about how methane he obtained.

The methane in question comes from The Croat and The Dama who keep electricity running in New York City. Amongst all the walkers, reunions, familiar faces, and new lifestyles and cultures that emerge from surviving a deadly and horrific apocalypse, we are excited for the return of Dead City.

Stream The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 on AMC+ before the second season arrives Sunday, May 4.