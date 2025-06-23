The Waterfront creator has a multi-season plan, but it might not happen yet

There's a new breakthrough Netflix original drama series tearing up the charts, and it's Kevin Williamson's crime family drama The Waterfront. The series from the Dawson's Creek, Scream, and The Vampire Diaries mastermind debuted on June 19 and quickly shot straight to the peak of Netflix's top 10 most popular shows ranking in the United States and many other countries.

Because of the show's immediate popularity and based on how the first season came to an end, it's no surprise that fans are already hoping for The Waterfront season 2 to be announced. Currently, Netflix hasn't revealed the fate of the breakout drama series, though as of this writing, it's only been out in the world for less than a week. But that hasn't stopped Williamson from planning more seasons.

Kevin Williamson has a three-season plan for The Waterfront

Along with the release of the show on Netflix, Williamson spoke with Screen Rant and seemed to reveal that not only does he have ideas planned for The Waterfront season 2 in the even of a renewal from Netflix, but he also has a plan for season 3. It's a great sign that the creator knows where he wants the story to go before viewers can weigh in with what they want to see.

Just because Williamson has three seasons planned right now doesn't mean he intends to wrap the series up after those seasons if they are ordered. That could very well be the case or, based on the potential future success of the series, Netflix and Williamson could opt to bring the series back for even more. Right now, Williamson hopes fans enjoy it enough to land a season 2 renewal.

"I really hope people watch it and respond to it and we get a second season. I’ve just sort of figured out who these actors are in these roles, and I would love a chance to write for them and lean into them. I think the show can just go up. I think there’s a whole second season that I have planned out, and a third season, quite frankly. So I’m hoping I get the chance to tell those stories. I do think it’s a fun show, and it’s unlike anything I’ve ever done. And I just hope people enjoy it," Williamson said.

The Waterfront. (L to R) Maria Bello as Belle Buckley, Dave Annable as Wes Benson in episode 106 of The Waterfront | Cr. Dana Hawley/Netflix © 2025

The Waterfront's opening weekend numbers will be released on Tuesday, June 24, which will give an idea as to how many people tuned in. When it comes to a renewal, it's usually a better sign for that debut number to be fairly large and the following week's viewership to show a significant increase. The streamer typically tracks the ratings for about a month before announcing a renewal, though there have been some exceptions to renewal announcements over the years.

It's been over two months since Netflix released the modern Western romantic drama Ransom Canyon, which seemed like all but a lock for a season 2 pickup, but there's still no word from the streamer. Likewise, medical drama Pulse dropped two weeks before the Western and nothing has been revealed. That's not to say that The Waterfront won't be renewed or would take as long for a renewal to be announced. It's simply an example of what Netflix has been up to lately.

Personally, I have a very strong feeling about The Waterfront season 2. Netflix viewers love a crime thriller, and that's exactly what Williamson brought with this show. The season 1 finale flipped the script with a shocking reveal and left us wanting more from the Buckley family. Their trouble is far from over, and we want to see every juicy second of this hot mess. The Waterfront could be the hot summer series that benefits from word of mouth and becomes the latest smash hit!

