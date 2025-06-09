Netflix still hasn't renewed these 2 shows (and I'm starting to get worried)

Now that it's the summertime and the new fall television season nears, it's crunch time for TV fans. Most, if not all, broadcast shows have already had their fates determined, as have a vast majority of recent streaming series releases. Obviously, streamers don't adhere to the traditional fall to spring television season cycle, allowing renewal and cancellation news to arrive at any moment.

However, there are two particular Netflix original drama series that are still awaiting word on their futures. During Netflix's Upfronts presentation in May 2025, the streamer announced that eight shows had been renewed for additional seasons, including the likes of Bridgerton, The Diplomat, My Life with the Walter Boys, The Four Seasons, and new teen drama Forever.

Ransom Canyon and Pulse still not renewed for season 2

Not featured on that list of renewals was medical drama series Pulse (released on April 3) and modern Western romantic drama Ransom Canyon (released on April 17). It's worth noting that both The Four Seasons and Forever were released after both shows, having dropped on May 1 and May 8 respectively, leaving fans of Pulse and Ransom Canyon still on the edge of their seats as of June 9.

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Josh Duhamel as Staten and Minka Kelly as Quinn in Episode 110 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. ANNA KOORIS/Netflix © 2024

When Ransom Canyon dropped on April 17 and found seemingly instant success, albeit not comparable to something like Wednesday or The Night Agent but comfortable for its genre, it seemed like all but a lock for a quick renewal. The weeks have passed without word from Netflix about a renewal, which is a troubling place for a show to be, especially a new one.

Week after week, Ransom Canyon continued to rank in the weekly top 10 most popular shows list on Netflix, posting strong enough numbers to elicit season 2. Even though the series might pace behind other Netflix hits, it's still a show with a ton of promise, that gained an immediate following, and seems to be inexpensive to make compared to other high budget fare on the streamer.

Likewise, Pulse seemed to trail behind Ransom Canyon a bit when it comes to viewership figures, but a sneaky update suggested that the streamer opened a writer's room to explore potential stories for season 2. That's not a confirmed renewal in the slightest, but it's a sign in the right direction and one that was revealed to have also happened for Ransom Canyon.

PULSE. (L to R) Willa Fitzgerald as Danny Simms and Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips in Episode 109 of Pulse | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

So, what's the hold up in announcing either a renewal or cancellation for both Ransom Canyon and Pulse? Netflix could be tracking the long-tail viewership trends for both shows, weighing the cost of production against the ratings performance, or waiting to see how other upcoming dramas like Dept. Q and The Waterfront perform. The streamer could also be sitting on cancellations as they have in the past. (More than a few times, creators or stars have announced cancellations.)

As someone who watched both shows and thoroughly enjoyed them, I was (and am!) hoping for them to be renewed. They seemed to have a good chance, too, as Netflix has been rather generous with renewals lately. (Even Michelle Buteau's underrated comedy Survival of the Thickest was renewed for a third and final season!) But now I'm getting worried that either or both could be canceled.

Hope isn't completely lost, though. I might be worried, but I'll keep my fingers crossed until those official announcements come in either from Netflix or those connected to each show. I want Ransom Canyon and Pulse to come back for season 2, and they deserve to start a fresh, new direction for Netflix. As soon as their fates are revealed, Show Snob will share the news with fans.