The Waterfront season 1 episode 5 recap: Bree makes a shocking decision about Marcus

Jumping off from the violent end of episode 4, The Waterfront season 1 episode 5 kicks off the second half of the season with the Buckleys working with Grady's team like a well-oiled machine. But Marcus still looks into Owen/Porter's death after surprising Bree with his theory that Harlan's covering for Cane. Marcus discovers a camera pointed at Owen's garage, on which he find some incriminating footage of Harlan and Belle.

The Buckleys have a family meeting to introduce Shawn to Cane and Bree as their brother. Cane doesn't believe that Shawn's telling the truth, but he ultimately doesn't seem to care. While Cane and Bree have a private debrief, they notice Marcus arriving at the docks and pulling Harlan aside. Marcus and Harlan talk in the office and Marcus confronts him with the footage. He believes that they killed him and wants Harlan to reveal his supplier.

Bree confronts Marcus and tries to convince him not to use the footage against her family, insisting that they weren't responsible for the sheriff's death. He won't stop pursuing this and tells her to force them to cooperate or move out of his way. Cane blames Bree for ruining everything, but she promises to fix it. Meanwhile, another headache arrives as Grady makes an unscheduled visit to the fish house and meets Diller. Uh oh!

Bree's solution literally kills Marcus

It's hard to hate Grady because Topher Grace plays him with so much charm and charisma, but beneath that fake nice exterior, he's a very bad and dangerous man. On his way out of the fish house, Diller finds his mom crying. When he asks what's wrong, she's honest, if not a little self-pitying, about ruining everything and doing it sober this time. Diller appears to have some empathy for her. See, he's starting to warm up to her and realize she's human.

Unfortunately, Diller's dad finds out that he's been working at the fish house, and he's mad. It's obvious that he's the one who has been filling Diller's head with doubt and disdain for his mother. While Grady makes the rounds at the Buckleys' (and Cane blames Belle for getting them stuck with him), two of his men get pulled over by the new sheriff as they make a run. They beat the sheriff senseless until Grady and Harlan show up.

It's a tough sell, but Harlan saves Drew from being killed. Drew isn't happy to be involved in looking the other way on illegal activities, but as he points out, he doesn't have a choice. Right now, it's either death or going along with it. Cane drops by the bank to look into the land deal and Wes Benson, but he doesn't really find a way out of their financial mess. Once again, Cane's mad at Belle for putting them in a position for Wes to take from them.

Cane tries to talk some sense into Shawn, that he doesn't want to be involved with their family. It's true, but that doesn't seem to waver Shawn's interest in having a family. Because being involved in this family includes what Bree does next. She relapses and persuades Marcus to join her. He resists at first but gives in. Cane follows Harlan to the motel, where he plans to kill Marcus. But they find him dead and overdosed. Cane then finds Bree collapsed in the street.

