The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4 date, time, and preview: The Road to the Spear

The Wheel of Time is back with new episodes on Prime Video! The first three episodes of The Wheel of Time season 3 were released on Thursday, March 13, and the new season is off to a great start.

From here on out, we're only going to get one episode per week of The Wheel of Time. We shared everything we know so far about The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4, "The Road to the Spear." I have a feeling we're going to be spending a lot of time in the Aiel Waste in the new episode.

When does The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4 come out?

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4, "The Road to the Spear," will be released on Prime Video on Thursday, March 20, at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. That's when Prime Video dropped the first three episodes of the season, so we have to assume that we'll see the new episodes released at that time all season long.

After episode 4, we'll already be halfway through season 3! I don't know if I'm in love with the three-episode drop. It helps fans jump back into a series. I'd prefer a weekly release with a show like this, especially since we have to wait a year and a half or two years between seasons.

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4 synopsis

We haven't seen the trailer for The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4. As far as I know, Prime Video isn't sharing many looks ahead at the new episodes like we've seen in the past. We do have the synopsis of "The Road to the Spear," though.

Here is the episode synopsis, via Amazon:

"Rand faces the forgotten history of his family as Moiraine learns the devastating truth of her future."

Okay, so that's not a lot to go on, but it's good to know that we're going to recenter season 3 with a more Rand-focused episode in season 4. We don't know what my guy is up to in the Aiel Waste, where he's going, and what that means for his future, but we also don't know all that much about his past and how intertwined it is with the Aiel people. I guess it's safe to say he made the right decision instead of heading to Tear to retrieve Callandor.

Thanks to Nerdist, an exclusive clip from The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4 is already circulating. We shared the video below!

In the clip, Aviendha reminds Rand not to use his sword this close to Rhuidean, but Lan doesn't like that message. He draws his own sword and goes toe-to-toe with Aviendha for a minute or so before the clip ends.

What it means, I don't know yet, but it will be interesting to find out. Speaking of history, there's a lot of Lan's history that has yet to be revealed in the show. It was hinted at earlier this season, but we'll have to wait and see how deep they go.

What to expect in The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4

Well, we know Rand and the gang will continue their trek to Rhuidean where he will play by the Aiel's rules nad become the Car'acarn... or not. That will be interesting to monitor, but we've talked about that a little bit already.

It looks like Nynaeve, Elayne, Mat, and Min are headed for Tanchico to track down Liandrin and the Black Ajah in the next episode, as well. They fled Tar Valon under the cover of darkness with Min closely following behind them. This is one part of the story that I'm very interested in so far. I don't like what Liandrin is planning with Rand, but we'll have to wait to see if that ever comes to fruition or Nynaeve stops her first.

Then, of course, we have the trouble brewing in The Two Rivers between Perrin and the Whitecloaks, whatever Alanna and Maksim are up to, and Elaida Sedai causing a ruckus in The White Tower.

Last but not least, we have several of the Forsaken plotting against Lanfear. Moghedien has entered the pictures, as has Rahvin. In the third episode, we also saw Sammael. And, they're just getting started.

This is going to be an interesting episode! I can't wait to see what's next.

Watch The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4 on Thursday, March 20, on Prime Video!