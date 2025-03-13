The Wheel of Time season 3 has finally premiered on Prime Video! So when can you watch new episodes?

The Wheel of Time season 3 release schedule

The show has made a big splash with The Wheel of Time season 3 premiering today, March 13, 2025 with the first three episodes at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. That’s typical for Prime Video to give multiple episodes at first then one new episode dropping every week on Thursdays. The season finale set is set for Thursday, April 17. Just like past seasons, this one is a total of 8 episodes, packing in a lot of material to keep fans enthralled. Check out the full release schedule below:

Episode 1 – “To Race the Shadow,” March 13

– “To Race the Shadow,” March 13 Episode 2 – “A Question of Crimson,” March 13

– “A Question of Crimson,” March 13 Episode 3 – “Seeds of Shadow,” March 13

– “Seeds of Shadow,” March 13 Episode 4 – “The Road to the Spear,” March 20

“The Road to the Spear,” March 20 Episode 5 – “Tel'aran'rhiod,” March 27

– “Tel'aran'rhiod,” March 27 Episode 6 – April 3

– April 3 Episode 7 – April 10

– April 10 Episode 8 – April 17

The Wheel of Time Season 3. Image: Prime Video.

Among the biggest fantasy shows around is The Wheel of Time. The fantasy series began thanks to Robert Jordan's novels in 1990, and soon became one of the biggest hits for fantasy fans. Jordan completed 11 novels before passing away in 2007. Thankfully, he left behind detailed notes on the saga, allowing Brandon Sanderson to wrap it up in a 14-book epic.

The show is set in a distant world where women are capable of channeling The One Power (basically this world's version of the Force) and the Aes Sedai order maintain control. One member named Moiraine draws in a group of villagers on a quest that reveals member Rand is the Dragon Reborn, a rare man who can channel and will either save the world...or destroy it.

After years of attempts, the show finally made its way to television with a Prime Video series that premiered in 2021. Season 3 builds on Rand wrestling with his destiny and decides to build an army while seeking a mystical sword. Meanwhile, Nynaeve and Elayne are investigating the evil Forsaken and their influence on the Aes Sedai; Perrin returns to Two Rivers only to be in conflict with the Whitecloaks; Mat is wrestling with his own strange abilities; and Moiraine continues to search for answers if Rand is a savior or tyrant.

The first three episodes are already airing to kick the season off in a wild way and it means The Wheel of Time will continue to entertain fans!

The Wheel of Time season 3 releases new episodes Thursdays on Prime Video.