The Wheel of Time season 3 release date set for March 2025
By Bryce Olin
The Wheel of Time season 3 has a release date! It's been a long time coming, but we finally know when the new season of The Wheel of Time premieres on Prime Video, thanks to showrunner Rafe Judkins who revealed the news at CCXP 24 in Brazil on Saturday, Dec. 7. Thankfully, Judkins tipped fans off to the big release date news before it was announced over the weekend.
The Wheel of Time season 3 premieres on Thursday, March 13, 2025, which is a bit earlier than most were expecting when the second season ended in the fall of 2023. Honestly, I was going to be happy if we saw the new season by Fall 2025. I will definitely take the Spring 2025 release date!
Recently, Josha Strawdowski and the other stars of the series based on Robert Jordan's book series of the same name started doing press for season 3. Fans became more excited that we could see The Wheel of Time season 3 in early 2025. Then, the March 2025 premiere date started getting thrown around online.
Well, it turns out those rumors were true! The new season premieres this spring, and we're so excited to watch it!
One thing is still unclear about The Wheel of Time season 3, though. Will Prime Video share the first three episodes of season 3 on the premiere date? It seems like that's pretty likely given we've seen that release schedule for many of Prime Video's biggest shows, including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Boys.
Of course, we'll share the full release schedule when it's available.
The Wheel of Time season 3 trailer and synopsis
In addition to the release date drop at CCXP 24, Prime Video shared the first official teaser trailer for The Wheel of Time season 3, along with the synopsis for the season.
We shared the synopsis, via Prime Video:
"In Season 3, as threats against the Light are multiplying, Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) and Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) embark on a perilous journey to the Aiel Waste to uncover the true fate of the Dragon Reborn. With the Forsaken in hot pursuit and Rand’s corrupted power growing stronger, Moraine must prevent the Dragon from turning Dark… no matter the cost."
Dark Dragon, you say? Aiel waste? Perilous journey? Moraine and Rand are back together again. Literally, every word of that synopsis is insane! This season, for those in the know, might be the biggest and best the show has ever been. I don't want to get my hopes too high, but this trailer, plus everything we know that's supposed to happen in season 3, is proof that fans should be more excited for this season than any other. And, at the perfect time, too. I think it's safe to say that the interest in The Wheel of Time has never been higher since it premiered on Prime Video.
So, mark your calendars! The Wheel of Time season 3 premieres on Thursday, March 13. Block off your Thursdays for at least five weeks through the end of April. It's going to be a wild ride!
Stay tuned for more news about The Wheel of Time season 3. We should see more teasers and trailer for season 3 soon!