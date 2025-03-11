The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 preview: What happens at the Full-Moon Party...

In The White Lotus season 3 episode 4, things really started to go off the rails in a big way. Belinda continued to be suspicious of "Gary," who's really Tanya's husband Greg, after doing some digging online and learning the truth about Tanya's death. But she wasn't the only one at the hotel starting to spiral. Like his children, we watched in shock as Timothy exposed himself in the literal sense as he abuses Victoria's pills and tears at the seams over his secret.

More intrigue is on the docket for the next new episode, which as teased in episode 4, will take place under a full moon. Saxon and Lochlan join Chelsea and Chloe for nighttime boat ride to the full moon party, while Jaclyn, Laurie, and Kate hit the town with Valentin and his friends. There's another new episode this Sunday that will surely be one of the most talked about yet (yes, even after that full-frontal scene and the delicious political dinner) based on the teaser trailer.

The White Lotus season 3 episode 5, which is titled "Full-Moon Party," airs on Sunday, March 16, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. As always, the episode will be available to stream on Max at the exact same time it airs on HBO. If you have been wondering what time new episodes of The White Lotus are released, they drop at 9 p.m. ET. Here's a closer look at the release times in the United States:

East Coast: 9 p.m. ET on Sundays

West Coast: 6 p.m. PT on Sundays

Central: 8 p.m. CT on Sundays

Mountain: 7 p.m. MT on Sundays

The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 preview

In the trailer for "Full-Moon Party," Gaitok agonizes over the gun that has gone missing from the security office, another instance of him not really doing his job to the fullest capacity. He's already on thin ice with his bosses. Add in a missing gun in a chain of hotels known for their deaths and he's got a real recipe for disaster. Having stolen the gun, Timothy appears to be contemplating using it on himself. But Gaitok also seems to know he took the gun and tries to get it back. Good luck!

Check out season 3 episode 5's official synopsis via HBO:

"As things get wild during the Full Moon festivities, Rick visits an old friend, and Belinda shares her suspicions about a hotel guest."

Honestly, I don't think we're ready for what could be going down at the Full-Moon Party. The synopsis warns that "things get wild," and in the teaser, Lochlan asks Chloe what happens at these parties and she replies, "Everyone gets laid." Oh! But it's not just that group that's getting wild under the full moon. There's some interesting clips of Jaclyn and her friends dancing with Valentin and his friends. No doubt, there will be some real temptation in this episode for everyone.

The synopsis and teaser also reveal that Rick meets with an "old friend" to ask for help. In episode 4, he left the hotel for Bangkok to find the man who killed his do-gooder father, who he never got to meet. Who is this old friend, and what favor does he need? Meanwhile, Belinda keeps digging into the truth about Gary/Greg and opens up to Pornchai about her concerns. If there's one episode to get excited for, I think we should all buckle up for episode 5 and the bombs it's about to drop!

The White Lotus airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO and Max.