The White Lotus season 3 episode 6 preview: Saxon's denial and Jaclyn's deceit

Well, the moment everyone had seen coming but didn't really want to happen happened in The White Lotus season 3 episode 5. The drinks and drugs were flowing during the full-moon party, which led to Sax and Lochlan being dared to kiss... and they did! That's going to be a brutal hangover the next morning, even beyond the alcohol and drugs that were taken. The three women also partied extra hard with Valentin and his friends. Even though Laurie had been crushing on Valentin, and Jaclyn pushed her to make a move, it's Jaclyn who sneaks Valentin to her room for an after party.

Following up season 3 episode 5 will be a big undertaking, but keep your trust in Mike White. The season has continued to get better and better with each episode, and episode 5 lit the match for an explosive run up to the endgame. The teaser trailer for season 3 episode 6 reveals that everything from episode 5 with cast a large shadow moving forward, including Rick meeting with Sam Rockwell's guest character Frank, Belinda still wary of Greg, and Tim spiraling some more. The memes, viral moments, and theories will keep going with the next can't-miss episode!

The White Lotus season 3 episode 6, which after the previous episode is aptly titled "Denials," airs on Sunday, March 23 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Now that the season has really kicked into high gear, you don't want to miss episode 6, which kicks off the final three episodes of the season. The episode streams on Max at the same time the episode airs on HBO, so make sure you're in the know on what time new episodes are released. Here's when The White Lotus season 3 drops in the United States:

East Coast: 9 p.m. ET on Sundays

West Coast: 6 p.m. PT on Sundays

Central: 8 p.m. CT on Sundays

Mountain: 7 p.m. MT on Sundays

The White Lotus season 3 episode 6 preview

The trailer for "Denial" opens with Belina paraphrasing a quote from Scarface while eating breakfast with her son Zion (Nicholas Duvernay), who finally makes his appearance at the resort after being one of the first characters we met during the season premiere's opening flash-forward sequence. She's still right to be on edge because who knows what Greg has up his sleeve now that he knows she's onto him. Maybe we're overestimating Greg, but he asks Chloe for help with something ominous. Chloe even tells Saxon that he, seemingly Greg, knows about Saxon. What exactly happened then?!

Check out season 3 episode 6's official synopsis via HBO:

"In the wake of the festivities, Laurie finds herself feeling deceived by Jaclyn, while Saxon tries to bury what happened the night before."

We know that Saxon and Lochlan kissed on a dare, but we don't know what transpired after that moment that has Saxon trying to "bury what happened the night before." Is that just about Lochlan or is there something else he's regretting? There's a short blink-and-you'll-miss-it clip in the trailer that shows a moment of pleasure for Saxon, but it's not revealed just yet who else might be involved. Let's not even go there and guess, but based on what Chloe said, there's definitely a secret there that we'll learn about in episode 6. Prepare for the worst, just in case.

The trailer also suggests more tension between Jaclyn, Laurie, and Kate. It sounds like the news of Jaclyn's hookup will come out and Laurie will confront her friend about it. These friends have already been on shaky ground during their trip, and an affair with a stolen crush will certainly be a tough one to bounce back from. Before long, they will have to address their issues with each other and tell the truth about what's going on in their lives or risk detrimental damage to their friendships. Will they learn that lesson after a potential blowup in episode 6? Only time will tell!

Watch The White Lotus on Sundays at 9/8c on HBO and Max.