The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 gets awkwardly intimate for Saxon and Lochlan (recap and review)

This post contains spoilers from The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 from this point forward.

Where do we even begin after an episode like THAT? The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 really went there after teasing some odd sexual tension between two particular characters since the very first episode. Of course, we're talking about the incestuous kiss everyone is talking about, another unexpected surprise out of the Ratliff family after last week's cringe-inducing full-frontal moment.

The new episode found most of the characters getting up to no good under a full moon, bringing forth possibly the most fast-paced episode of the season so far. From kisses to an Academy Award winner making a cameo that we won't soon forget, "Full-Moon Party" delivered everything The White Lotus has become known for and then some (emphasis on "and then some").

If your head's also still spinning from The White Lotus season 3 episode 5, let's dive right into what went down, including Sam Rockwell's scene-stealing monologue, Saxon and Lochlan's scandalous lip lock, and Jaclyn's decision that will make some waves the morning after.

Sam Rockwell in The White Lotus season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of HBO

Sam Rockwell's cameo already getting Emmy buzz

Rick made his way to Bangkok to follow through will his revenge plan, and he met up with his old pal Frank, who's played by Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell. No, that's not Edward Norton, even though some might mix up the two actors. That's Sam Rockwell, who happens to be the real-life partner of season 3 main cast member Leslie Bibb. The more you know.

The scene in which Frank explains to Rick why he has chosen to change his lifestyle and get sober has already garnered Emmy buzz for Rockwell, and it's clear to see why. The monologue is a tough one to sell, as Frank explains explicit sexual experiences that brought him to sobriety. Rockwell does it to perfection, though. He's impossible to look away from while rattling off one of the most unpredictable (to say the least) monologues in the show's history.

Frank should be back for another appearance since Rick asked him for help with "role playing" the next day. Rick also borrowed a gun from his old pal, who hoped Rick wouldn't have to use it. He seems conflicted about following through with his mission, and it's telling that he tried to call Chelsea back after ignoring her call earlier. What would he have said to her had she answered?

Aimee Lou Wood, Charlotte Le Bon, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Sam Nivola in The White Lotus season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of HBO

Saxon and Lochlan kiss after drug-fueled Full-Moon Party

Keeping the fun going from the yacht party in the previous episode, Saxon and Lochlan join Chloe and Chelsea to the full-moon party. The foursome drink a lot and take pills, even Saxon who initially insists that he does not take drugs. Chloe sets her sights on sleeping with Lochlan, while Chelsea wants nothing to do with Saxon. (Who can blame her?)

When they're back on the yacht, they still keep the party going. Chloe and Chelsea kiss at Saxon's suggestion, then Chloe tells Saxon and Lochlan to kiss. Naturally, Saxon rebuffs the request, but Lochlan gives his older brother a little kiss on the lips. They push for the more and Lochlan goes back in for a lot more kissing. Well, that tension from episode 1 became something.

Reacting to the kiss, Patrick Schwarzenegger shared with The Hollywood Reporter that with this show, "There’s always more than what meets the eye of the shock value on screen." Meanwhile, Sam Nivola called Lochlan a "people pleaser" who's caught in between the people he loves, which makes him susceptible to "go all the lengths" to figure himself out. Maybe dial it back, Lochy.

Natasha Rothwell in The White Lotus season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of HBO

What else happened in The White Lotus season 3 episode 5?

The stress of feeling Greg potentially coming for her started to really get the best of Belinda, and she attempted to confide in Fabian with her concerns. He shuts her down when she suggests calling the police on him because she suspects he killed Tanya. But she has Pornchai on her side to help extract a lizard from her room and... other things. Belinda's son is arriving soon, too!

Piper finally told her parents why she really asked to come to Thailand, and they reacted exactly how you thought they would. Victoria was taken aback and doesn't want Piper to join what she believes is a cult. Timothy barely reacts (he barely knows where he is), but agrees to meet with the guru. Speaking of Tim, he writes suicide note and plans to shoot himself before he's interrupted.

Finally, it's a night on the town for Jaclyn, Laurie, and Kate, who meet up with Valentin and his friends for drinking and dancing. Jaclyn's out to prove that she's still young and full of life. She doesn't appreciate Kate calling them "old ladies." Kate tries to shut the party down early and eventually does so successfully when the party comes back to their villa. But Jaclyn calls Valentin back to the villa to have sex once everyone's asleep. How will her friends react to this gossip?

The White Lotus season 3 airs new episodes on Sundays at 9/8c on HBO and Max.