The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 preview: 'Killer Instincts' leads to the finale

Has there been an episode of The White Lotus talked about more than season 3 episode 6? It's not surprising why it's been subject to so much discussion, dissection, and just overall conversation. In episode 6, everything that happened between Saxon and Lochlan after the full moon party was revealed. The complete scope (so far, at least?) of the incest storyline between the brothers sent shockwaves through the internet and the characters. Saxon and Lochlan understandably can't even look at each other!

Theirs wasn't the only surprising hookup of season 3 episode 6, as Jaclyn makes a decision behind Laurie's back to sleep with Valentin. As if the three friends didn't already have enough to subtly argue about, now there's a massive elephant in the room that they can't avoid. Meanwhile, Belinda hooked up with Pornchai just as her son arrived for a visit in Thailand and just as Greg continued to plot about whatever it is he has planned. Rick also set forth his plan in Bangkok, which will likely yield some unexpected revelations.

Picking up after that incredibly entertaining episode, The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 airs on Sunday, March 30 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The episode, which is the penultimate of the season, is titled "Killer Instincts," begins teasing the ultimate endgame of unveiling who won't make it out of this trip alive. Like always, the episode will air simultaneously on both HBO and Max, and it's one you definitely want to be in attendance for right on time. After this episode, there's only the season finale left to go! Find out when to watch the episode below:

East Coast: 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 30

West Coast: 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 30

Central: 8 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 30

Mountain: 7 p.m. MT on Sunday, March30

The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 preview

If you're a diehard fan of The White Lotus, then you haven't been looking forward to an episode of the series quite as much as season 3 episode 7. And that feeling has been confirmed tenfold after watching the intriguing trailer for the second to last episode of the season. The teaser opens with Piper's monk mentor speaking about everyone having "the capacity to kill," interspersed with clips of the Muay Thai fights the women will attend with Valentin, and Timothy holding the gun that Gaitok took back. It's setting the stage for a dark and ominous but propulsive hour leading up to the finale.

Check out season 3 episode 7's official synopsis via HBO:

"In Bangkok, Rick meets face-to-face with the man he thinks ruined his life. Meanwhile, a nervous Belinda brings Zion along to Chloe’s expat party, Saxon confronts Timothy about how strange he’s been acting since they arrived in Thailand, Laurie heads to a Muay Thai match with Valentin, and Gaitok and Mook have their first date."

For the first time, Saxon appears to be getting vulnerable as the trailer shows him opening up to his father about his personal fears. He says that he doesn't have any interests and places his self worth on his succes. If he doesn't have that, then he's nothing, and Saxon admits he can't handle being "nothing." That's even more pressure on Tim's shoulders. Lochlan, too, opens up to Piper during their sleepover at the monastery, telling his sister that he doesn't want to give into his darkness. We'll see what comes of any possible enlightenment from his stay at the meditation center.

Meanwhile, in the penultimate episode, Rick comes face to face with the man he believes killed his father, but most of us have come to an agreement that that story won't be so cut and dry. The trailer reveals that Sam Rockwell will be back again in episode 7. Elsewhere, Zion pushes Belinda to attend Gary's party, Gaitok and Mook finally have their date, and Jaclyn fights back at Laurie's discontent with her life. It's all going down in episode 7, and we should prepare for another episode full of plot twists that will have us begging for the season finale!

The White Lotus season 3 airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO and Max.