The White Lotus season 3 episode 6 went there and we wish it didn't (recap and review)

This post contains spoilers from The White Lotus season 3 episode 6 from this point forward.

It's safe to say that anyone who watched The White Lotus last week hasn't soon forgotten what went down in the previous episode, and the latest outing kicked it up about a notch higher... too high? The morning after the full moon party's drug and alcohol daze, Saxon and Lochlan wake up worse for the wear and not remembering anything that happened. And there's a lot to forget.

Last week, everyone was talking about Saxon and Lochlan's kiss, and The White Lotus season 3 episode 6 took their brotherly love to a whole new extreme with another, much more intimate, sexual act that understandably made Saxon's stomach turn (and everyone else's, to be honest) when the memories start to creep back in. I don't think we could have been mentally prepared for the revelations the episode provided and what they could mean moving forward.

But the episode wasn't all about incest, even if that's the conversation domination every single headline. The White Lotus also continued to stir the pot between the three women, as an affair with a crush ruffles feathers, and found Timothy grappling with the reality of his stressful white collar crime situation. There's lots to discuss, so let's dive right into the episode!

Sam Nivola in The White Lotus season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of HBO

Saxon and Lochlan get too close for comfort

The morning after the boat party, Saxon and Lochlan wake up nearby each other and they're both naked. Saxon seems to remember masturbating next to Lochlan and Chloe as they have sex. He's grossed out by even that, but he later comes to the realization, thanks to some prodding from Chloe by the pool, that he wasn't only pleasured by himself. Lochlan reached underneath the sheets and stroked Saxon. The memory hits Lochlan while meditating, and they're both separately disturbed.

Like with any episode of The White Lotus, fans have been theorizing about if the incest even happened and, if it did, what it means. Some believe the false memory could have been planted by Chloe, which could be revealed in the final two episodes. But some also think this truly unexpected twist seems to be in line with Mike White's storytelling for season 3, as one The Hollywood Reporter critic says the incest hits the "season’s larger themes of desire, identity, and transference."

It's a step too far, but The White Lotus has always been known for pushing the envelope in a way that seems like jumping the shark. Mike White always has something to say with his characters in this show, and there's still two episodes left until the full vision comes into focus. But I think we all can't help but feel as though maybe whatever he's saying could have been achieved without doing it quite like this. Again, we just have to trust Mike White and see what happens next.

Sam Nivola, who plays Lochlan, spoke with Variety about the episode and explained the incest storyline as another aspect of Lochlan being a people pleaser and trying to find his way in the world and in his family. Saxon had been taking him under his wing, and Nivola said Lochlan quickly learned that Saxon is the "sex guy," who just wants money and sex. He calls it a "tragically misguided" attempt to connect with his brother within that realm. There's also something to be said about power.

Needless to say, Saxon and Lochlan avoid each other the day after, which works in Lochlan's favor since he can join Piper on her family trip to the meditation center and show her the support he promised. While on their field trip to Piper's aspired future, Gaitok steals the gun back from Timothy, who looked to the monk for enlightenment. It's unclear what lesson he took away, but Piper and Lochlan will be staying at the monastery for the night. Rats, they'll miss Greg's big dinner party!

Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, and Carrie Coon in The White Lotus season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of HBO

What else happened in The White Lotus season 3 episode 6

From afar, Kate catches Jaclyn escorting Valentin out of their villa just before sunrise, and she knows exactly what happened between them. When Kate shares the information about Jaclyn's affair with Laurie, she's more upset about it than Kate was expecting. Laurie doesn't sit on the information and confronts Jaclyn, who's not forthcoming with what happened with Valentin. The trio's low-simmering conflicts won't be able to last much longer before completely boiling over.

Belinda has an awkward moment of her own when her son Zion walks into her villa while she and Pornchai are still in bed together. Later, Pornchai brings Belinda an idea about running their own spa together in Thailand. But then boo! Greg invites Belinda over for dinner, along with the Ratliffs. Greg thinks Chloe slept with either Saxon or Lochlan, and she denies it outright. Obviously, she's lying to his face and he knows it, but he's getting his threats under one roof very soon.

Rick meets with Sritala and calls on his pal Frank, played by scene-stealer Sam Rockwell, to gain acces into Sritala's house to meet her husband. They're posing as a film producer and director in order to meet with this man, who supposedly killed Rick's father. We don't see him just yet, but Sam Hollinger is played by the actor Scott Glenn. We'll surely get to know him and learn about the character's truth, which could be more than meets the eye, in the last two episodes.

The White Lotus season 3 airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO and Max.