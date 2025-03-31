The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 gives Belinda an offer she refuses (recap and review)

This post contains spoilers from The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 from this point forward.

There's only one episode left in The White Lotus season 3, and the race to finding out who doesn't make it out of the season alive is on. The season's penultimate episode places a number of characters in sticky situations that could put their life on the line in the season finale. Right now, the person who dies could really be anyone.

In The White Lotus season 3 episode 7, "Killer Instincts," the stakes are turned all the way up as Greg hosts a party and invites Belinda and her son as well as the Ratliff family. He has some business to attend to with all of them, including a strange sexual proposition for Saxon (via Chloe) and a shady financial offer for Belinda that's way too good to be true.

The season's incredibly effective slow burn has arrived at by far the strongest episode of the season, and it's bittersweet that season 3 has to end so soon. Season 2 seemed hard to top, but Mike White might have done just that. Let's dive right into the amazing second to last episode of the season and cover all of the main points you need to know leading into the finale!

Natasha Rothwell and Nicholas Duvernay in The White Lotus season 3 | Courtesy of HBO

Greg offers Belinda hush money

When Zion finally arrives in Thailand, Belinda isn't super forthcoming with the simmering situation with Greg. She's pieced together the whole puzzle and Greg knows. Even though she doesn't want to attend his party, Zion convinces her keep up appearances and just go for the fun of it. Belinda doesn't trust Greg, and for good reason, which raises some red flags when he asks to privately speak with her. He admits his version of the truth about Tanya's accident, lying that he wasn't responsible.

Greg explains that he escaped to Thailand to free himself from the hearsay following her death (though we know the real reason) and disarms Belinda when he reveals Tanya also regretted not helping her open her spa. He offers Belinda $100,000 as a double-edged peace offering: To help her with the spa and, essentially, to shut her up. Wisely, she doesn't make a decision in the moment and asks for time to think about his offer. Zion, on the other hand, wants her to accept.

Not only does he view this money as an opportunity for his mother to take time off, but he sees it as their only chance to get Greg out of their lives. If Belinda turns down this money, Zion worries about how Greg could retaliate on both of them. Belinda's reasons for not wanting to accept the money make sense, but couldn't she now bring this case to the cops, having been approached with a bribe? That's probably smarter than declining or accepting and saying nothing either way.

It's worth noting that this situation between Belinda and Greg came about just ahead of the season finale. If you'll remember, season 3 opened with Zion hearing gunshots during a meditation session and immediately worrying about his mother. Sure, it's natural that he would want to make sure his mom is okay, but what if he knows that she turned down the money and fears Greg sent someone to kill her? Is that why he was so concerned? Let's hope not!

Carrie Coon in The White Lotus season 3 | Courtesy of HBO

The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 recap

Once again, Sam Rockwell gave another performance that puts him in the running for the highly coveted White Lotus Emmy race as his character Frank joins Rick to Sritala's house. They're there under the guise of a film producer and director making a movie about Sritala, but Rick asks to speak with her husband Jim Hollinger (Scott Glen) separately. Rick accuses Jim of killing his father, and while he does hold him at gunpoint, he doesn't shoot. Instead, he pushes Jim over in his chair, hitting his head and leaving him helpless. Rick and Frank escape to party at a sex club.

Meanwhile, Laurie's still on her own reign of terror in the wake of Jaclyn's affair with Valentin. There's no peace between the three friends now that the bandages have been effectively ripped off their open wounds. Kate's attempt to play peacemaker by lightly taking Jaclyn's side and criticizing Laurie's reaction makes things worse. Laurie leaves her friends to attend the Muay Thai fights with Valentin and his friends. She leaves with Aleksei and sleeps with him at his place, and he asks her for $10,000 right after. (He should link up with Greg maybe.)

When Aleksei's girlfriend shows up, Laurie books it out of there! Speaking of Aleksei being suspicious, Mook and Gaitok also attended the Muay Thai fights on their first date, where Gaitok recognized Valentin's friends from the robbery at the hotel. Viewers had been theorizing that Valentin distracted Gaitok as his friends entered through the gate and robbed the jewelry store. How will Gaitok proceed with this information? If he goes about it how he's been going about most situations this season, he will do it all wrong and inadvertently cause more chaos.

Ah, now for the Ratliff family updates. While Lochlan joined Piper during her overnight at the meditation center, and made things weird when he told her he wants to stay with her in Thailand, Saxon brought his parents to Greg's party. Saxon finally asks his dad what's up, but Tim stayed drugged up and tight lipped. But Chloe brought an odd sexual proposition that would fulfill Greg's fantasy. He wants to catch Chloe cheating on him with Saxon. He turns the situation down but takes Chelsea up on her offer to help him change his ways, and sparks seemed to fly.

The White Lotus season 3 finale airs Sunday, April 6 at 9/8c on HBO and Max.