The White Lotus season 3 finale is its deadliest and best yet (review)

This post contains spoilers from The White Lotus season 3 finale from this point forward.

The television vacation we never wanted to end came to a close with The White Lotus season 3 finale, a super-sized conclusion to a white-hot season. After weeks upon weeks of theories about who dies and what the symbolism means and anything else viewers could dissect, we finally learned the identity, ahem, identities of the deceased and the killers.

Let's get right into it. Here's you last spoiler warning before the victims are revealed. The season finale first made us believe that Lochlan died from ingesting the poisonous fruit left in the blender when he made a protein shake. He nearly dies in his father's arms as he has a spiritual vision of himself underwater. Thankfully, Lochy comes to and survives the poisoning.

However, the same can't be said for other fan-favorite characters. When Sritala and Jim Hollinger return to the resort, Rick and Jim have some words. Rick letter steals Jim's gun from his jacket and shoots him dead. Sritala reveals that Jim was his father. A shootout ensues, with Chelsea getting caught in the crossfire, then Gaitok uses the security guard gun to kill Rick. See, a deadly finale!

Sam Nivola in The White Lotus season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of HBO

The White Lotus continues to grow in season 3

The fact that The White Lotus season 3 finale was the longest or the deadliest isn't what makes the episode the anthology series' best finale. Those things certainly made the episode entertaining, especially the stressful buildup to the Lochy's near-miss with death and the fatal shootout. The movie-length 90-minute runtime also didn't feel overly long as it does with other shows.

Mike White's storytelling has simply gotten sharper and more intentional with each passing season, and that was on full display in the season 3 finale. Going into this season, there were some understandable reservations among fans. Coming off the widely beloved second season, which had an adored cast, season 3 looked darker with fewer cast members who drew immediate excitement.

But getting to know these characters and cast members as the season 3 stories about religion, power, sexuality, and various other themes slowly unfolded has been one of the greatest small-screen joys in a long time. I mean, it's no small wonder the season drew series-high ratings week after week (including the finale) when something went viral from every single episode.

From Leslie Bibb's iconic facial expression during the political conversation to Parker Posey's accent and one-liners ("Piper, no!") to the prosthetics and incest, The White Lotus season 3 has been an eight-week lesson in how television can still create a community when it's good, solid appointment viewing, just as it used to be before everyone cut the cord. It's still possible to make a moment.

Carrie Coon in The White Lotus season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of HBO

We'll all still be unpacking the subtext and meaning behind the deaths, diving deep into our shock to uncover what Mike White could or could not have been implying, but we'll also continue to discover amazing new things about the season and its performances in hindsight long until season 4 ultimately premieres on HBO and Max sometime in the next two years.

But the one part of the season finale that everyone was immediately blown away by was Carrie Coon's final monologue as Laurie. The beginning of the season honestly didn't utilize Coon's Emmy-nominated talents as much as they should have, but wow did White know when to pull them out for maximum impact. Up until this scene, Posey had the Emmy win on lock. Now, it's between the two.

The White Lotus consistently makes a splash at the Emmys with five nomiees each season for the supporting actress race, and that tradition likely could (and should!) continue this season with Coon, Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Leslie Bibb, and Aimee Lou Wood. As for the actors, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Sam Rockwell, and potential dark horse Patrick Schwarzenegger could land deserved nominations.

Like with season 2, it's going to be hard to say goodbye to this cast and these characters after living with them and their quirks for so long but not long enough. The White Lotus season 3 felt like the show had fully actualized into Mike White's complete vision about a messy exploration of the human experience through the lens of a handful of the worst people you've ever met — and a few of the good ones sprinkled in, too.

Watch The White Lotus only on HBO and Max.