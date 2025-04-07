Who dies in The White Lotus season 3 finale and who is the killer?

Since The White Lotus season 3 premiered on HBO and Max back in February, we have all been trying to figure out one thing: Who was at the receiving end of those bullets being shot in the season's opening scene? Obviously, as is traditional with the series, the succeeding episodes offered no answers or really any concrete clues about how the season would end.

But as we got closer and closer to the season finale, the various storylines began to reach a boiling point of conflict that gave multiple characters a motive to kill — and a reason to be killed. Everyone has their own theories about who could be face down in a body of water this time or shot by the gun floating around the resort, but in the season finale, the truth was finally revealed.

So, who was the victim (or victims) of their vacation to the White Lotus hotel in season 3? Who was the killer responsible for the season's big death? Did the Ratliff family leave unscathed? What happened between Belinda and Greg? Let's dive right into all of the shocking truths and plot twists that were revealed in the super-sized season 3 finale.

WARNING: Spoilers from The White Lotus season 3 finale from this point forward!

Rick kills Jim Hollinger, and Chelsea dies too

The White Lotus season 3 finale featured multiple deaths, but the biggest were Rick, Chelsea, and Jim Hollinger. Rick took Jim Hollinger's gun off of him and shoots him dead. He finally gets his revenge for Jim killing his father, but after Rick pulled the trigger, Sritala reveals that Jim was actually Rick's father. Rick takes Chelsea away from the scene as more gunfire and deaths ensue. He kills at least two more people.

Unfortunately, Chelsea gets shot in the crossfire and dies. This happens offscreen, so we don't see it. Rick turns around and finds her lying lifeless on the ground. He immediately begins crying and regrets his actions, but it's too late for her to be revived. Gaitok took the gun from the guard's booth and upon Sritala's insistence, he shoots Rick in the back twice. Rick, carrying Chelsea's body, falls into the water and dies. She was right; they're together forever.

Lochlan almost dies in The White Lotus season 3 finale

After weeks of theorizing and wondering who would die in The White Lotus season 3, Lochlan almost died in the season finale. He nearly died after drinking the remnants of the smoothie Tim made from the poisonous fruit from the "suicide tree." The night before, Tim made piña coladas with the ground up seed to kill his family, but he changed his mind after one sip.

Lochlan wasn't allowed to drink one since he's under 21. In the morning, he made a protein shake but didn't clean out the blender. The remaining poison from the fruit very nearly killed him. He passed out by the side of the villa's pool, and Tim was the one to find his body after Victoria, Saxon, and Piper went to breakfast. Lochlan threw up into the pool before hallucinating. He woke up in Tim's arms.

So, to recap: Rick killed Jim Hollinger and at least two more people. Chelsea was killed by one of the other gunmen. Finally, Gaitok killed Rick. Belinda (who got $5 million from Greg!), Greg and Chloe, Mook, the three women, and all of the Ratfliffs made it out alive. Gaitok actually received a promotion from Sritala, and Frank ended up attending the meditation center Piper had planned to stay at. Everyone else left as planned!

The White Lotus streams exclusively on Max.