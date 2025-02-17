Book your stay with The White Lotus season 3! (Full HBO and Max release schedule)

Welcome back to The White Lotus. Prepare for even more dramatic tales of wealthy vacationers taking over the titular luxury resort in a new location. The Emmy Award-winning HBO original series returns for its third season, this time taking the comedy-drama satire to Thailand for another exploration of privilege, death, and sexuality with an added thematic twist of spirituality and religion.

Are you ready to book your eight-week vacation on HBO and Max with one of television's most popular and talked about anthology series? As you start tuning into The White Lotus season 3, we're sharing exactly when each episode makes its television and streaming premiere. So, when you can you watch new episodes of the ultimate HBO Sunday night show?

The White Lotus season 3 episode release schedule

Patrick Schwarzenegger in The White Lotus season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery Press

The White Lotus season 3 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 16 on both HBO and Max. The series airs on HBO and streams on Max at the same time, with new episodes dropping at 9 p.m. ET every Sunday night for the season's eight-episode run. You don't have to worry about the episodes streaming on Max early and airing later on HBO like other platforms. The White Lotus drops simultaneously on both the cable network and its streaming service.

As mentioned above, the third season contains eight episodes. Every episode is written and directed by creator Mike White. Only one episode of the series releases each week on Max; there is no two or three episode debut as with other series on streaming services. The third season airs once weekly for eight weeks straight through to the season finale on April 6.

Take a closer look at the season's full release schedule below:

Episode Title Air Date Episode 1 "Same Spirits, New Forms" Sunday, Feb. 16 Episode 2 "Special Treatments" Sunday, Feb. 23 Episode 3 "The Meaning of Dreams" Sunday, March 2 Episode 4 "TBA" Sunday, March 9 Episode 5 "TBA" Sunday, March 16 Episode 6 "TBA" Sunday, March 23 Episode 7 "TBA" Sunday, March 30 Episode 8 "TBA" Sunday, April 6

The new season features an all-new ensemble cast, save for season 1 returnee Natasha Rothwell reprising her role as Belinda. The White Lotus season 3's new main cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood.

Ahead of its premiere, season 3 earned overwhelmingly positive reception from critics and was certified fresh with a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Of course, the show has its detractors, but a lot of critics have admitted that though season 3 starts a bit slower, it's headed somewhere worth staying the course for. Isn't that true of the past two seasons?

As always, the show comes with a lot of anticipation and chatter well before episodes debut, and then after the world watches together, the conversations and memes flow like a fountain. Prior to season 3's premiere, rumors about the content of season 3 began to circulate around social media, and Arnold Schwarzenegger fanned the flames by confirming his son Patrick's nude scenes.

There's for sure plenty more shock and surprises to unfold in each episode, a precedent White has set since day one. You never know what could happen next! We'll have to watch week by week to see how the life of luxe at the White Lotus resort bites this new batch of guests in the butt. Thankfully, we have the chance to do it all over again since HBO already renewed season 4.

Watch The White Lotus only on HBO and Max.