The White Lotus season 3 is coming to HBO even sooner than we thought
By Bryce Olin
We all know 2025 is going to be an incredible year for TV! There are so many popular shows returning with new seasons next year. Near the top of that list is The White Lotus season 3, considered one of the most highly anticipated new seasons coming in 2025.
It's already been too long since The White Lotus season 2 aired in the fall of 2022. Luckily, fans don't have to wait too much longer to watch The White Lotus season 3 on HBO and Max!
The White Lotus season 3 premieres in February 2025
According to a report from Variety, The White Lotus season 3 will premiere sometime in February. Warner Bros. Discovery's JB Perrette announced the release window, but not the premiere date, at a recent event.
Prior to Perrette's announcement, we knew that The White Lotus season 3 would be coming to HBO and Max soon. The series was one of the few shows in HBO and Max's teaser released this fall highlighting some of the big new releases for 2025.
I was thinking we might have to wait quite a while into 2025 until The White Lotus season 3 was released. Remember, the first season, which was set in Hawaii, premiered in the summer of 2021, while season 2, which was set in Sicily, followed in the fall of 2022. I don't mind the Winter 2025 premiere, honestly. The earlier we get to see the new season, the better!
We know The White Lotus season 3 will premiere and air on HBO and Max on Sundays, so looking at the calendar, we should see season 3 premiere on one of these dates:
- Sunday, Feb. 3
- Sunday, Feb. 10
- Sunday, Feb. 17
- Sunday, Feb. 24
One of those dates will be The White Lotus season 3 premiere. Now, we just have to wait until HBO makes the official announcement. It won't be long now.
The White Lotus season 3 is set in Thailand
For those who have been out of the loop since season 2 ended, we don't have a lot information about the plot of The White Lotus season 3. Of course, this season is set at another White Lotus resort. This time, season 3 will be set in Thailand and will feature a mostly new cast. Natasha Rothwell, who starred in the first season as Belinda, is back for season 3 of Mike White's series.
In addition to Rothwell, The White Lotus season 3 cast reportedly consists of:
- Leslie Bibb
- Jason Isaacs
- Carrie Coon
- Walton Goggins
- Michelle Monaghan
- Lalisa Manobal
- Sam Nivola
- Morgana O'Reilly
- Patravadi Mejudhon
- Shalini Peiris
- Parker Posey
- Patrick Schwarzenegger
- Tayme Thapthimthong
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Nicholas Duvernay
- Arnas Fedaravičius
- Christian Friedel
- Scott Glenn
- Dom Hetrakul
- Sarah Catherine Hook
- Julian Kostov
- Charlotte Le Bon
That's quite the cast!
We'll share more information about The White Lotus season 3 when we find out. As mentioned, with the season only two months away, we should find out the release date very soon. We'll also likely get a good look at the season when HBO drops the trailer for season 3 soon, too.
I know it's been a long wait for The White Lotus season 3, but we're almost there. Just a few more months! Hopefully, we don't have to wait this long for season 4, assuming it happens.