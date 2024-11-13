The White Lotus season 4 might actually happen after all
By Sandy C.
Rejoice, The White Lotus fans! And get ready to dance to one of the most strange opening themes on TV. The White Lotus season 4 may actually be happening after all. Here’s what we know.
The first season of The White Lotus caught me by surprise. Because of the talented cast that includes Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, and Sydney Sweeney, I know I would enjoy the series. But I never thought I would absolutely love it. HBO’s The White Lotus easily became a must-watch and favorite. From the mesmerizing opening theme to the clever writing, there’s so much to love about Mike White’s The White Lotus.
Its popularity skyrocketed, not stopping after the first season. Instead, the satire comedy-drama grew to an anthology. Season 2 follows different characters, with the exception of a few, focusing on a new story. The second season stars F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, and others. And it’s not stopping there!
The White Lotus season 3 is in the works. The cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Michelle Monaghan. This time, guests are headed to Thailand! You can see glimpses of the upcoming season in this teaser from Max:
Series creator Mike White reminds fans that the first season was about money, the second season focused on sex, and the third season will be “a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.” Deadline reports that Casey Bloys (Chariman and CEO at HBO and Max Content) shared that White pitched “his concept for a fourth season” while they filmed the third. Way to stay ahead of the game, White! The best part? Bloys says there will be a fourth season if White wants there to be one, and it seems like he does, if you ask me!
As soon as we have confirmation, we’ll update this post. In the meantime, get ready for The White Lotus season 3, which promises to be bigger and crazier. At the time of this writing, there is no official release date for season 3, but we do know it’ll be here in the year 2025. Stay tuned!