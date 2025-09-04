The White Lotus season 4 location is exactly where fans predicted

The White Lotus season 4 location has been revealed. For the new season, fans will be following Mike White, his team, and a bunch of famous actors to Europe for the next season of the hit HBO series.

According to a report from Deadline, The White Lotus season 4 will be set somewhere in France. That should not come as a big surprise to fans of the series.

We still don't know the specific resort where The White Lotus season 4 will be filmed, but Deadline is reporting that their sources have indicated that Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, the Four Seasons resort, is where most believe the season will be set because of its proximity to Cannes along the French Riviera.

But, Deadline also noted that they still have not locked down the actual hotel. There are only four Four Seasons resorts in France, though, so take your pick! Many internet sleuths actually believe that The White Lotus season 4 will not be filmed along the French Riviera. Instead, they believe the new season will be set and filmed in the French Alps at Megève.

There have been rumors and predictions for months about The White Lotus heading somewhere in France. While HBO declined to comment, Deadline is usually accurate with these reports about filming locations.

This obviously isn't the first time The White Lotus is heading to Europe for a new season. After filming the first season at Four Seasons Resort Maui, production moved to San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Italy. And, what a good season that was!

I loved season 3, as well, which was set at Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui in Thailand, but there's nothing on TV like The White Lotus season 2. I'm hopeful that White and his team can recapture that magic in season 4.

Unfortunately, the wait for The White Lotus season 4 is going to be a long one. White just finished filming Survivor 50 out in Fiji this summer. I know that because I do a lot of writing on the Survivor site, Surviving Tribal! Production is not expected to begin on The White Lotus season 4 until 2026, which means it'll be late 2026 or even 2027 before the new season of the hit series is available on HBO.

But, hey, let's focus on the good news. We have -- checks notes -- an epic location for season 4. Even though we don't know if it's set in the Alps or on the French Riviera, it's definitely going to be another dramatic season with an incredible story and an even better cast.

Stay tuned for more news about The White Lotus season 4!