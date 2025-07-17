The one place The White Lotus season 4 won't be set

The White Lotus returned with its third season on HBO back in February 2025, and it became an instant hit with fans right away. After that explosive season 3 finale in April, everyone was wondering when they could next expect another luxurious, drama-filled getaway.

Fortunately, HBO renewed the hit comedy-drama series prior to the third season's premiere, confirming that a fourth installment is officially on the way. However, production may take a little longer than usual this time around. Creator Mike White was just recently off competing on Survivor 50 in Fiji, pressing pause on active development.

With production wrapping up on the fiftieth season at the end of June, White is now expected to shift his focus back to The White Lotus season 4. While no official filming schedule has been announced, location scouting is said to be on the horizon, according to HBO boss Casey Bloys.

On July 15, Emmy nominations were announced, and HBO/Max managed to secure an impressive 142 nods. 23 of those nominations were for The White Lotus alone. After the big announcement, Variety got the chance to speak with Bloys, who shared his thoughts on the combined platform's success. He also provided an update on what lies ahead for some of the nominated shows.

When asked specifically about The White Lotus and its future, Bloys confirmed that while planning is still in the early stages for season 4, he's certain that White already has ideas brewing.

"The great thing about Mike, one of the things I know about him, is whatever is going on in Fiji and ‘Survivor,’ I know that he’s thinking about ‘The White Lotus.’ Maybe he’s even observing his fellow contestants and taking notes and getting ideas. So I’m not worried about any sort of delay. Mike always has the show in his head worked out, so I’m excited to talk to him when he’s back about what he’s what he’s thinking."

As for where the next season could take place, Bloys said White and the rest of The White Lotus creative team will soon begin the crucial process of location scouting, something that heavily influences the story. Although nothing has been finalized, past reports have hinted at a possible European setting. However, fans hoping for a dramatic shift to snow-covered mountains or icy resorts may want to adjust their expectations.

"I have a sense of the ideas that he’s playing with, but the scouting process is really important for him. They’re going to be doing that soon. I don’t know where it’s going to end up. I know it has been reported, Europe in general. But so much could change. It really does depend on when he sees a location, what he thinks about it and how it works with the story he’s trying to tell. So I just don’t know until he actually goes and tours a lot of places, and what excites him and what speaks to him. He will go through that process and we’ll take his lead."

Back in February 2025, The White Lotus executive producer David Bernad stated on The Bill Simmons Podcast that since White doesn't like the cold, they will most likely never do a season of the comedy-drama series anywhere remotely chilly. In Variety's interview with Bloys, Bloys confirmed this sentiment.

At this point, I think it's safe to say that The White Lotus season 4 will stick to its now-signature formula of warm and visually stunning locales. However, it would be a nice change-up if White ever decided to break his own rules and explore a colder, more atmospheric destination.

The White Lotus season 4 does not have an official release date yet. However, it's currently expected to be released in late 2026 or sometime in 2027. We'll return with the latest updates as soon as HBO releases more details. Be sure to stay tuned to Show Snob for now!

