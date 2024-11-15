There's no episode 8 of Disclaimer, season 2 is unlikely
By Sandy C.
Disclaimer on Apple TV+ is one of the best shows of the year. But most fans appear to be confused about the episode count of the series. Loyal audiences either stayed up late on Nov. 14 to catch Disclaimer episode 8 or checked the streaming platform early this morning. Unfortunately, episode 7 of the limited series was the finale.
It seems like this year more than others, shows have featured an odd number of episodes. This is particularly true with streaming series. The seasons are either short or include seven, eight, or even nine episodes, instead of 10. Now, I strongly believe it is quality over quantity, but you have to admit it's a bit confusing.
Spoilers ahead if you have not yet watched all seven episodes of Disclaimer.
When it comes to Apple TV+'s psychological thriller Disclaimer, the episode total is seven episodes, which finished streaming last Friday, Nov. 8. The series properly wrapped up Catherine Ravenscroft's (Cate Blanchett) story. The truth was known. Catherine's husband, Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) apologized. Catherine did forgive him, sort of. She expressed to him that she understood, but that she couldn't fully forgive him for not being on her side, which makes sense. The two ended up getting a divorce.
Catherine and her son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee) do patch things up, though, which is what truly matters. But I wonder if Stephen Brigstocke (Kevin Kline) was punished for what he attempted to do. I doubt it. Other than that one question, there are really no loose ends to tie, so we did get a proper conclusion.
Disclaimer season 2 is unlikely
Since the story did get a proper close, there is no need for a second season. Not to mention, Apple TV+ has always promoted Disclaimer as a miniseries, which means there will only be one season. Sometimes, we do get more seasons out of "miniseries" and "limited series," but that doesn't appear to be the case here.