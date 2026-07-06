There's exciting news about The Five-Star Weekend release on Peacock

If you have always dreamed of spending a weekend on Nantucket with Jennifer Garner and a group of her best friends, Peacock is about to make your wish come true. Granted, it's a very specific dream to have, but after watching The Five-Star Weekend, we will all surely realize that it's in fact a dream we never knew we actually had. Get ready because our summer fun is only just beginning.

Based on the book of the same name by The Perfect Couple author Elin Hilderbrand, The Five-Star Weekend centers on celebrity chef Hollis Shaw (Jennifer Garner) who's struggling to move forward after a major loss. Looking for an escape to heal, Hollis invites four friends from various stages of her life for a self-care weekend at her island vacation home. Naturally, chaos and secrets erupt.

Perfectly timed for a summer release on Peacock, the beach read comes to life with a stunningly talented cast surrounding Garner, beautifully escapist and aspirational locations, and a truly binge-worthy premise that's as lush as its setting. Thankfully, there's some great news to share about how The Five-Star Weekend will roll out on Peacock that fans will absolutely love.

THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND -- Pictured: (l-r) Jennifer Garner as Hollis, D'Arcy Carden as Brooke, Regina Hall as Dru-Ann, Gemma Chan as Gigi, Chloë Sevigny as Tatum | Photo by: Greg Gayne/PEACOCK

The Five-Star Weekend drops all at once on Peacock

Rather than airing new episodes weekly, The Five-Star Weekend releases all eight of its episodes at once for optimum summer binge-watching. The series makes its premiere on Thursday, July 9, 2026 on Peacock, one week after the 4th of July holiday weekend but still in the midst of peak summer viewing. Honestly, we're just glad we don't have to wait for new episodes each week!

The Five-Star Weekend is expected to begin streaming at 3 a.m ET / 12 a.m. PT on July 9 with all episodes arriving at the same time. While some fans might be mulling over beginning their binge-watch as soon as the series premieres, that's pretty late to stay up (or early to wake up) ahead of the weekend. Begin your binge on Thursday and continue watching through the weekend.

Like Hilderbrand's The Perfect Couple on Netflix, The Five-Star Weekend brings the pages of the novel to life in the picturesque coastal locale of Nantucket. However, there's no murder mystery to unravel in this particular series. Instead, a grieving online cook and best-selling cookbook author takes a break to deal with an overwhelming loss with a group of equally messy friends by her side.

THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND -- Pictured: (l-r) Regina Hall as Dru-Ann, Chloë Sevigny as Tatum, D'Arcy Carden as Brooke, Jennifer Garner as Hollis | Photo by: Greg Gayne/PEACOCK)

Peacock describes the plot of the series in the official synopsis: "In an effort to overcome grief and find herself again, Hollis gets the idea to host a weekend away at her house on Nantucket with three friends from different stages in her life: her childhood, her twenties, thirties, and one surprise fifth star. Set against a luxurious and coastal backdrop, the stars will mature in ways they could never imagine as boundaries are pushed and secrets are exposed."

In addition to Garner, The Five-Star Weekend cast includes Regina Hall as Dru-Ann, Chloë Sevigny as Tatum, D'Arcy Carden as Brooke, Gemma Chan as Gigi, Harlow Jane as Caroline, and Timothy Olyphant as Jack. Josh Hamilton also appears as Matthew, and Garner's long-time and sometimes on-screen bestie Judy Greer recurs as the mysterious character Electra.

While there might not be a thriller element or a mystery to solve, unraveling each of these characters and the secrets they have seemed to pack in their suitcases for the weekend getaway. As the trailer shared below reveals, the Nantucket weekend will be healing for more than just Hollis. It's surely going to be the most cathartic and emotional, but still fun, new show of the summer!