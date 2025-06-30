There's only 1 new show to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (June 30-July 6)

Normally, the new week brings at least a few new shows to look forward to watching on Netflix and other streaming services. But this week isn't like any other week. It's the week of the Fourth of July! You would think that the holiday weekend would be prime real estate for the streaming services to drop a new season of a hit show or premiere a buzzy new series, but there's only one show coming.

As far as Netflix is concerned, the lack of new series likely has to due with having a pretty sizable last few weeks. Kicking off summer, the crime drama series The Waterfront had us all hooked with a new dysfunctional television family. The series remains in the top 10 most popular shows in front of Ginny & Georgia, which has been dominating since season 3 premiered in early June.

But the real centerpiece of Netflix's early summer releases was none other than Squid Game season 3, which dropped on June 27 and delivered all kinds of surprises. Fans will surely still be watching and catching up on the final season through the Fourth of July holiday weekend, making only one show debuting this week understandable. Find out which show is premiering and which have new episodes!

The Sandman. (L to R) Tom Sturridge as Dream, Umulisa Gahiga as Nada in episode 201 of The Sandman | Cr. Ed Miller/Netflix © 2025

The Sandman season 2 begins on Netflix

It's the beginning of the end for The Sandman with the premiere of season 2 this week on Netflix. The final season drops in two parts, but there's also a little extra bonus later this month. The Sandman season 2 volume 1 premieres on Thursday, July 3 with six new episodes. If you're bummed that that's not very many episodes, remember that was the grand total for Squid Game season 3.

Not to mention, there are still five more episodes on the way when the final season picks up three weeks later on Thursday, July 24. But that's not all! Netflix also revealed that there's a special treat for fans: one more bonus episode set to release on Thursday, July 31. After this week, there are still six more episodes to look forward to on your watch list before the month ends!

In the final season, Dream (Tom Sturridge) finds himself faced with an overwhelming number of choices as he's tasked with saving himself and his kingdom. That's a lot to put on his shoulders, but it's nothing he can't handle, especially as he's reunited with many figures from his past whose forgiveness he needs to move forward. What an intriguing premise for the final season.

While The Sandman season 2 is the biggest — and only — new show making its premiere over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, there are still plenty of new episodes to look forward to for streaming fans. Love Island USA has taken over social media and continues this week with new episodes on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (and even more after that!).

If you're not interested in reality TV drama, then maybe you're interested in a new episode of And Just Like That or The Gilded Age, which continue with the third seasons on Thursday and Sunday night respectively. Apple TV+ drops new episodes of Stick and Smoke and other favorites, Peacock prepares for the Poker Face season 2 finale, while Nine Perfect Strangers (July 2 on Hulu) and Duster (July 3 on Max) each release their season finales.

