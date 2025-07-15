These 4 snubs almost single-handedly ruin the 2025 Emmy nominations

The 2025 Emmy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, July 15, and one might assume the job of Emmy voters is much more difficult now than it was 20 years ago. While there have always been a good number of series being shown, with all the streaming services currently, there are almost too many to choose from.

Some series or actor is going to be snubbed in the awards process. Perhaps some smaller-budget show doesn't get the flowers it deserves. Maybe an overlooked actor performing in a quality PBS Masterpiece program gets forgotten.

It happens every year, and snubs will continue to occur. Not everyone can get nominated, of course, but many series should have been. Popularity isn't the mark of quality, after all. Only quality marks quality.

Star Wars: Andor Season 2 Cassian Andor on Yavin IV | Image Credit: StarWars.com

Andor cast left out

The second season of Andor was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, but apparently this had everything to do with the show, but the fantastic acting. There is really no logic to leaving Diego Luna, especially, out of the Outstanding Lead Actor category. The show is already elite, and he finds a way to elevate it.

Perhaps not enough people have watched the series? Maybe it's not cool enough to do too much Star Wars stuff anymore? Either way, the Academy made a mistake by not giving a nod to any of the actors in this Disney series.

Patrick Ball in The Pitt on HBO Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Patrick Ball whiffs on The Pitt

The Pitt received 13 nominations, so it certainly did not go overlooked by voters, but what was odd is that many of the excellent supporting cast were left out. Perhaps people were too awed by Noah Wyle being exceptional as Dr. Robby (Michael Rabinovitch) and forgot it takes a village to make a great series.

Ball played conflicted Dr. Frank Langdon, one of the more dynamic characters on the show. You might understand what Langdon does and dislike him at the same time. The credit for drawing out those emotions goes to Ball, who should have gotten a nod.

Jon Hamm in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

Jon Hamm and Your Friends and Neighbors gets ripped off

Apple TV+ series do get some flowers from the Academy. The Studio received 23 nominations by itself, but possibly that series and Severance overshadowed the wonderful new show, Your Friends and Neighbors. Perhaps the Academy simply didn't understand what the show was about.

Hamm is excellent as the lead, his first lead in a television series since the iconic Mad Men. He is funny, tormented, and witty, and few actors would have portrayed Andrew "Coop" Cooper with such style.

MASTERPIECEWolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light. Shown L-R: Mark Rylance (Thomas Cromwell), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Bess Oughtred) | Photographer: Nick Briggs. For editorial use only. © Playground

Mark Rylance is forgotten for role in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

As too often happens, a PBS Masterpiece series went overlooked. Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light was arguably the best thing on television in 2025. The strange part is that Rylance was previously given a nod for his character of Thomas Cromwell when the first installment of the show came out a decade ago.

Rylance does a better job playing Cromwell than nearly any other actor has played their roles over the last year, except for maybe Wyle as Dr. Robby. The Academy needs to do better.

