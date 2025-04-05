This is the best Harlan Coben Netflix show (no, it isn’t Fool Me Once)

2025 has gotten off to a great start with three new Harlan Coben adaptations released on Netflix. They are Missing You, Just One Look and Caught. But while all three bring their fair share of suspense and mystery, none of them I would consider the best out of the adaptations currently streaming. Missing You could be in the running, but I'd place Fool Me Once ahead of it. In fact, not even Fool Me Once takes the crown as the best Harlan Coben Netflix show. The series that I have in mind is underrated. It's a show that deserves way more recognition than it’s gotten. It's none other than The Innocent, or El inocente in Spanish.

This mystery thriller rarely gets mentioned when people talk about the best Harlan Coben adaptations, which is a real shame because it’s truly a hidden gem. Maybe the fact that it’s in Spanish kept it under the radar for some viewers, but it certainly isn’t the story holding it back. That part is top-tier! It's twisty, emotional, and full of suspense. Not for one second are you checking your phone or zoning out. You’re locked in throughout the entire eight-episode run, second-guessing every character and questioning every revelation. Then, there's the intense scenes. Every scene is packed with tension, and just when you think you’ve figured everything out, the story pulls the rug out from under you.

Mario Casas as Mateo Vidal in The Innocent | Netflix

Oh my! We definitely need to discuss the performances as well. Every actor in the cast delivers truly exceptional work. I was already aware of Mario Casas' impressive range, but his lead performance in The Innocent is truly next level. He reminded me of how a great actor can transform a character and make you feel everything they're experiencing. His portrayal of a man trying to rebuild his life while being dragged back into a web of lies, secrets, and danger is nothing short of captivating. You can't help but become completely invested in his character's journey, hoping he finds redemption and peace and uncovers the truth about everything.

If you've been on the fence about watching The Innocent, let me assure you, it’s worth every minute. Forget about Just One Look and Caught. This is the Harlan Coben adaptation you’ve been waiting for and should be watching right now. You might not have known it before, but you know now. Trust me, you’re going to want to binge this one. Just make sure you have time because each episode is about an hour long.

Oriol Paulo directed The Innocent from scripts he wrote along with Jordi Vallejo and Guillem Clua. In addition, the show is based on Coben's 2005 novel of the same name. It follows Mateo Vidal, a man who is trying to move forward with his life after serving time for a tragic accident that left another man dead nine years prior. However, his life takes a drastic turn when he receives a disturbing phone call one night, which sets off a chain of events that throws his life into chaos. His past, which he has been trying to leave behind, suddenly reappears in mysterious and unexpected ways, complicating his present life.

Casas stars in the leading role of Mateo. Alexandra Jiménez, Aura Garrido, José Coronado, Martina Gusmán, Juana Acosta, Gonzalo de Castro, and many others also make up the cast.

All eight episodes of The Innocent are streaming now only on Netflix.