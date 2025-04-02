All 3 Harlan Coben Netflix shows from 2025, ranked from worst to best

If you browse through Netflix's thriller section, you'll notice that Harlan Coben’s adaptations continue to dominate. The streaming platform currently hosts 10 series based on his novels, along with one original show not tied to his published works. In 2025, three out of those 10 series adaptations were released. First was Missing You, followed by Just One Look and then Caught (Atrapados).

But with all three offering their own unique twists, which one truly stands out? Which one will have you hooked from beginning to end and leave you wanting more? In this article, we rank all three from worst to best, so you can find the perfect binge for your next thriller fix.

3. Just One Look

Directors: Marek Lechki and Monika Filipowicz

Marek Lechki and Monika Filipowicz Writers : Agata Malesińska and Maciej Kowalewski

: Agata Malesińska and Maciej Kowalewski Cast: Maria Debska, Cezary Lukaszewicz, Piotr Stramowski

Here’s my issue with Just One Look. Although the premise is compelling and sure to catch your interest, the execution leaves much to be desired in some aspects. While some might argue that six episodes are too short for a series, I’d actually say that Just One Look would have been better off with fewer episodes.

I feel like the show dragged at times, and some scenes could've been cut shorter. Honestly, four episodes would've been enough to tell the story without overstaying its welcome. Alright. I'll be nice and say even five episodes would've worked. While there were some pretty good twists, there were also several plot holes that made it hard to invest in the story fully. I wasn’t overly impressed by the acting either.

While Maria Debska delivered an amazing performance, some of the other actors’ performances were, frankly, questionable. How could one stay immersed in a show when the performances felt uneven, with some characters coming across as flat or forced? Despite all that, I stuck it out till the end. Do I regret it? Yes, because what a complete waste of my time!

Here's the official synopsis via Netflix:

"A happily married jewelry designer's world is shattered when she discovers a mysterious old photograph of her husband surrounded by unfamiliar faces. Determined to uncover the truth, she plunges into a web of secrets and lies that threaten her loved ones and force her to question everything she once believed."

2. Caught

Director s: Miguel Cohan and Hernan Goldfrid

Miguel Cohan and Hernan Goldfrid Writers: Ana Cohan and Miguel Cohan

Ana Cohan and Miguel Cohan Cast: Soledad Villamil, Alberto Ammann, Juan Minujín, Matías Recalt

After the release of Just One Look in early March, Netflix dropped Caught at the end of the month. What I will say about this mystery thriller series is that it was slightly more engaging, though it still had its flaws. While it kept me interested longer than Just One Look, there were still moments where the story could have been tighter, and certain plot points were a bit predictable.

Similar to Just One Look, I wasn’t particularly impressed by the performances and had higher expectations from the lead actress, Soledad Villamil. Then, there's the plot that was just all over the place. This show had potential, but the execution didn’t quite hit the mark. Ultimately, while Caught was more watchable than its predecessor, it still fell short of being truly memorable. I'd recommend watching another Harlan Coben adaptation, such as The Innocent or Fool Me Once. Now those two shows won't disappoint!

Here's the show's synopsis via Netflix:

"In Argentinian Patagonia's city of Bariloche, journalist Ema Garay rises to prominence in digital media by exposing criminals who manage to evade the law. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Leo Mercer, a respected community figure who becomes the prime suspect in her investigation into the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl. As she searches for the truth, Ema finds herself forced to confront her own demons."

1. Missing You

Directors: Nimer Rashed and Isher Sahota

Nimer Rashed and Isher Sahota Writer: Victoria Asare-Archer

Victoria Asare-Archer Cast: Rosalind Eleazar, Richard Armitage, Ashley Walters, Jessica Plummer, Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton

We've finally arrived at the Harlan Coben Netflix show from this year that's actually worth watching, Missing You. Now, I won’t go as far as calling it the best adaptation because, to me, it’s not. I'll give that crown to The Innocent. However, it still delivers a gripping mystery with solid performances and a storyline that keeps you on the edge of your seat. It's definitely one of my personal faves in the Coben collection on Netflix.

Unlike Caught, I was genuinely impressed by the lead actress’s compelling performance. Rosalind Eleazar's portrayal of a woman desperate to find answers about her missing fiancé is both powerful and nuanced. She effectively conveys the emotional turmoil and determination of her character, making it easy to root for her every step of the way. Then, there's the rest of the cast, who bring their own strengths to the table, adding depth to the story.

Any Richard Armitage fans out there? If so, you'll be glad to know that he also stars in this series. Having appeared in several other Coben adaptations, he once again gives a strong performance. In addition, this show has enough twists to keep you guessing and engaged throughout. It's only five episodes on top of that, which was a great choice, as it keeps the story tight and avoids dragging on. What's even better is that each episode effectively builds on the tension, gradually revealing new layers to the mystery. You're not going to want to stop until you've reached the very end.

My only gripe with the adaptation is the way it concludes. I wanted a bit more. But then again, the conclusion is pretty faithful to the book, so can I really complain? If you haven't watched Missing You on Netflix yet, you're missing out. Definitely worth the watch for fans of mystery and suspense!

Netflix provided us with the official logline:

"Eleven years ago Detective Kat Donovan's fiancé Josh - the love of her life - disappeared and she's never heard from him since. Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again. Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past."