This is the best Prime Video show right now (and no it’s not The Better Sister)

If you’re scrolling through Prime Video wondering what to watch next, you might be tempted to jump on the buzz around The Better Sister. Don't get me wrong. That show is definitely worth a watch, but there’s another series stealing the spotlight, and we think you should check it out first.

It's none other than the new psychological thriller series We Were Liars. Prime Video released the entire eight-episode first season on its platform on June 18, 2025. If you're a book lover, you may be familiar already with this show's title. It's based on the critically acclaimed YA novel of the same name by E. Lockhart, and comes from Julie Plec and Carina Adly Mackenzie. Plec is best known for her work on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, while Mackenzie is known for creating the sci-fi series Roswell, New Mexico.

With these two creatives at the helm, it's no surprise that We Were Liars was received well overall by both critics and audiences alike. As of July 6, the thriller series has a 63% Tomatometer score and an audience score of 65% on Rotten Tomatoes. That's not bad!

Emily Alyn Lind, Esther McGregor, Joseph Zada, and Shubham Maheshwari in We Were Liars | Prime Video

It's a show that's split into two timelines: summer 16 and summer 17. We follow a teenage girl named Cadence "Cady" Sinclair Eastman. The Sinclairs are a wealthy, seemingly perfect family who spend every summer on their private island off the coast of Massachusetts. Cadence is really close with her two cousins, Johnny and Mirren, and along with Gat, a family friend, they form a tight-knit group known as “the Liars.”

Together, they share carefree summer days filled with laughter and adventure. That's until a tragic accident shatters everything one summer. During summer 16, Cadence becomes involved in a mysterious accident that leaves her with memory loss and chronic headaches. A year passes, and she returns to the island to confront the painful gaps in her memory and uncover the truth behind the accident. She wants to know why her friends and family refuse to talk about that summer, and the more she digs, the clearer it becomes that the past is far darker and more complicated than she ever imagined.

Emily Alyn Lind (Gossip Girl reboot) stars as the lead, Cadence Sinclair Eastman. She's joined in the cast by Caitlin FitzGerald, Mamie Gummer, Candice King, Rahul Kohli, Shubham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor, Joseph Zada, David Morse, and others.

The gripping mystery surrounding the night of Cadence’s accident is what will truly keep you glued to We Were Liars. Cadence winds up unconscious on the beach, but how and why remains a haunting puzzle throughout the series. As the show flips back and forth from the past and present, you'll find yourself constantly changing who you think could be responsible. But nothing will prepare you for that shocking twist at the end that turns everything you thought you knew on its head.

We're not going to spoil anything, but we strongly recommend having some tissues nearby because things get really intense and emotional towards the end of the first season. I personally couldn't stop bawling my eyes out.

While a We Were Liars season 2 has not been confirmed, there's a chance based on how season 1 ends. Also, Plec and Mackenzie seem to be down for continuing the series. We just need Prime Video to give the green light and fans to show enough love and support to make it happen.

