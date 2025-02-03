Tina Fey and Steve Carell reunite onscreen in The Four Seasons on Netflix (First-look images)

One of my all-time favorite movies is Date Night, and a huge part of why it was so funny is because Tina Fey and Steve Carell starred as married couple Claire and Phil Foster. Well, we get to see them reunite onscreen once again in a new project, Netflix series The Four Seasons!

This time around the two don't play a couple, but they are a part of the same tight-knit friend group. The series doesn't have a release date yet, though it is confirmed for a 2025 release on Netflix. There will be a total of 8 episodes. Plus, the streamer revealed some first-look images of Fey and Carell, as well as the rest of the star-studded cast!

As you can see in the photo above, The Four Seasons stars Will Forte, Colman Domingo, and Marco Calvani. There's also Superstore actress Kerri Kenney and Girls5eva's Erika Henningsen who are part of the cast. Before we get into the details of what the comedy is all about, check out the rest of the photos below!

Cr. Jon Pack/Netflix © 2024

Cr. Jon Pack/Netflix © 2024

Cr. Jon Pack/Netflix © 2024

Alright, so here are all the actors and how they're paired up as couples in the upcoming Netflix series. There's a total of six "old friends" and three couples: Kate (Fey) and Jack (Forte), Nick (Carell) and Anne (Kenney), and Danny (Domingo) and Claude (Calvani), per the synopsis. It's still not clear what role Henningsen plays, though it seems to be an important one if her character is a part of the first-look images.

So the main storyline is about these three couples and what happens when one of them splits up and gets a divorce. This of course effects the dynamic of the friend group, as we'll see that play out "over the course of a year" during winter, spring, summer, and fall. Hence the name. It will cause old and new issues to be brought to the forefront.

The project is based on the '80s movie of the same name starring Alan Alda and Carol Burnett, among others. Fey co-created the new adaptation with Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield. As mentioned above, I think what worked so well in Date Night is the hilarious dynamic and onscreen chemistry between Fey and Carell. So I'm really looking forward to seeing what the two bring, as well as the rest of the talented cast, even if they're not a couple in the new show.

With this hilarious casting, it's sure to be a fun ride. And we can't wait! Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about The Four Seasons, coming to Netflix in 2025.