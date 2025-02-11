Tires season 2 coming in 2025 is the great news we needed (First-look images)

Since the start of Netflix comedy series Tires, one of the main storylines is the fact that Will (Steven Gerben) hasn't been able to impress his father, Jonathan, in their family auto-repair business. Though by the end of season 1, the two finally get on the path of finding common ground and Will is able to get through to his dad. Which was heartwarming to see! So what about in Tires season 2?

Tires season 2 will be on Netflix this year

The good news is that we sort of know when the second season of the show is coming. While the streamer hasn't shared an exact release date just yet, Tires season 2 has been confirmed for a 2025 release on Netflix. Yay! I know that's very vague right now. Though with the streaming service waiting around two years between seasons for most of its shows, this is really good news.

What helps the sitcom is that it's a comedy, which doesn't need as much post-production work as dramas or huge special effects series' like Stranger Things. The first season of Tires debuted in May 2024, so I wonder if we could potentially see season 2 in May 2025. That would be a great release time! We've also known about the second installment for a while, as the show got renewed before season 1 even dropped. Now that's impressive!

The series' other main focus is the relationship between Will and his cousin Shane (Shane Gillis), who is always ready to tease him and turn down his ideas. Though Will has also been able to sort of gain the respect of his cousin, and Shane is going to have to learn to communicate in a nicer way. Perhaps in Tires season 2, we'll see that as it picks up where we left off. Check out the synopsis per Tudum:

"After the unexpected success of their big marketing idea, Will and Shane rush to grow personally and professionally without fully realizing the cost of doing business."

Netflix has also shared some first-look images for us to enjoy as we await the second season! We do see some familiar faces like Shane, Will, and Kilah (Kilah Fox), though the new photos mostly focus on the new cast members and guest stars that will pop in. First off, we've met Will's father and now it's time to get to know Shane's.

Actor Thomas Haden Church will be taking on the role. Phil is described as the "wealthy but immature father" of Shane who's a grown-up version of his son. He has multiple businesses in Florida, and enjoys "throwing back margarits and flirting with waitresses," per Tudum.

There's also a number of guest stars including Vince Vaughn (seen in the featured image above), Ron White, Jon Lovitz, Veronika Slowikowska (pictured above), and Steph Tolev. See them all in the first-look images below!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Tires season 2 coming in 2025 on Netflix.